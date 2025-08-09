Details from a police report on the death of influencer Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son have emerged.

Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, tripped while playing with an inflatable chair and was in the water for nearly seven minutes before his father found him, according to the police report. He was outside by himself for more than nine minutes, the Chandler Police Department report said.

Trigg was found in the backyard pool of the Kisers' Chandler home on May 12 and died in the hospital on May 18. Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady Kiser, was home with Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, at the time of the drowning.

Emilie Kiser was out with friends, and Brady Kiser knew his son was outside, the report said. The boy's death captured the attention of many.

Emilie Kiser is a TikTok celebrity with about four million followers and has a presence on other social media platforms. She often posted about parenting and her home life and promoted products.

Chandler police in July recommended that Brady Kiser be charged with Class 4 felony child abuse. Prosecutors decided not to charge him because there would have been "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Despite details emerging, Emilie Kiser has won another legal battle to seal certain details about the death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg. On Friday, Aug. 8, the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County ruled in Emilie's favor after she filed to remove two pages from the Chandler Police Department (CDP) report on Trigg's drowning incident in their backyard pool.

He died six days later after hospitalization, police confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. In a statement to PEOPLE, Emilie's attorney Shannon Clark states that the two censored pages describe the fatal tragedy.

“We’re grateful to Judge Whitten for carefully balancing the important interests at stake and allowing a narrow but meaningful redaction to the Chandler police report, removing two pages that detail the graphic final moments of Trigg’s life," reads Clark's statement. "These redactions do not alter any material facts of the accident, but they protect the dignity of a little boy whose memory should reflect the love and light he brought to the world."

According to Kelley, Emile’s legal team filed to remove the pages due to concerns that, should the police report become public, the details of the case could be used to create “disturbing” content, such as reenactments with artificial intelligence.