Influencer Emilie Kiser’s declaration from her May lawsuit to seal records of her son Trigg’s death, is now public.

Before influencer Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg died in a drowning accident, she had shared her joy at being a mother on Mothers Day and shared a video compilation of sweet moments with Trigg and her newborn son, Theodore. In an overlaid text on the clip, Emilie wrote: "POV: The joy of being a mother.”

The caption for the Instagram video said: "Forever grateful that I get to be a momma💛 Happy Mother’s Day🌷 #momssupportingmoms #momoftwo #boymom #lifestyle.”

On May 12, 2025, emergency responders were called to the family home of Emilie Kiser in Chandler, Arizona.

Following a distress call, Emilie Kiser’s three year old son Trigg was found unconscious by emergency responders upon their arrival and police officers performed CPR on the toddler after he was pulled from the pool in the back garden of the home. Following this, Chandler Fire Department took over his care when they arrived at the house.

Trigg Kiser was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital but was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He died on May 18, 2025. Following his tragic death, Emilie Kiser has not returned to social media and switched off comments on her videos in the same month Trigg died.

Emilie Kiser statement: What has the influencer said, will she ever return to social media? Photograph: emiliekiser/Instagram | emiliekiser/Instagram

After she turned off comments on her videos, fans reacted and one said: “I am very glad that she did that because it was much needed. Some of the people on here are absolutely crazy. They have no shame and they’re ruthless.”

Another TikTok user said: “I honestly think it’s a good thing , people are so, so awful on this app, assuming things, commenting horrible nasty things. For her to do that was 100% the right thing for her to do.”

Emilie Kiser filed to keep records about her son Trigg’s death out of public view. People magazine reported at the time that “On June 3, the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County ruled in the influencer's favor on a separate motion she filed to keep her personal declaration private. The court order will grant Kiser temporary confidentiality on both her declaration and her larger request for privacy while the court reviews evidence to make a final ruling.”

However, her declaration from the lawsuit has been made public and People magazine has obtained documents containing her declaration. People magazine reported that Emile Kiser stated in the lawsuit filed on May 27 that: “We are already devastated by our son's death-we should not have to endure the emotional trauma of seeing the video and related evidence released. Viewing or knowing others could view these images forces me to relive the worst moment of my life, exacerbating the situation and hindering my ability to heal.”

In the declaration, she also said: “I have had helicopters circle my house with the footage taken published. Media has come to my front door asking for comment. Unknown people have come to my home and asked to ‘pray over the house.”

Emilie Kiser also revealed in the declaration that “Cars have parked outside of my house and driven back and forth with cameras out their window waiting for ‘views.’ And random packages are being delivered from people whom I do not know.”

At this stage, it is unlikely that Emilie Kiser will return to social media anytime in the near future.