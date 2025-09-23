Influencers such as Nara Smith and reality TV stars from the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have supported influencer Emilie Kiser as she returned to TikTok after the death of her son.

Emilie Kiser’s son eldest son Trigg, was aged three, died on May 18 2025, six days after he was pulled out of the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona.

Trigg was born to 26-year-old mum influencer Emilie and her husband Brady in July 2022. He would have turned four earlier this year. His sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie gave birth to the couple’s second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March, and is now around six months old.

Emilie, who was wearing a necklace with her late son’s name, announced her intention to return to social media, telling her fans she had missed them but admitting she wasn’t 100% sure what her videos would look like from now on. “I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day,” she said.

The star received many supportive messages from her fans, who she referred to as her “community”, and she also attracted well-wishes from fellow influencers, reality stars and mums.

Emilie Kiser was wearing a necklace with her late son Trigg’s name, when she returned to TikTok for the first time since the three-year-old's death. Photo by TikTok/@EmilieKiser. | TikTok/@EmilieKiser

Nara Smith wrote: “Sending you all the love” and posted a love heart emoji alongside it. Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives wrote: “ We are all here for you mama. There is no right way, it’s only your way period.” Co-star Jen Affleck penned: “We’ve all missed you so much. Love you,” also with a love heart emoji.

Fans have also questioned if Emilie is still with her husband Brady. This is because, back in July, it emerged Emilie had been out of the house at the time of the fatal accident and Brady had been at home and looking after the two boys.

Chandler Police Department shared later the same month that shared that a Felony Child Abuse Charge has been recommended in drowning of Trigg Kiser and said: “The Chandler Police Department has completed ints investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser, who died May 18, 2025, after being found unresponsive in his family’s backyard pool.”

However, just days later it was confirmed that Brady Kiser would not face child abuse charges. In a statement, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO), said that there is "no likelihood of conviction" against Brady.

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.” The County Attorney’s Office also said: "After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler Police Department, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself."

Emilie did not mention Brady in her video, and nor did he make an appearance. But, in the statement that Emilie posted last month she called Trigg as “our baby and our best friend”, presumably referring to herself and Brady as his parents. Many fans at the time certainly believed the words were written on behalf of herself and her husband of six years.

There is no reason to think that the pair are not still together. Brady was on the receiving end of lots of negative comments after it came to light that he was the one caring for Trigg at the time of his fatal accident, however, and as a result he has disabled his social media pages.

It is unclear, but unlikely, that Brady will appear in any of Emilie’s future videos because of the negativity that has been levelled towards him.

It’s also not known if Teddy will feature in any of his mum’s content going forward. But, in her second social media video since Trigg’s death, which was a “nighttime vlog” Emilie showed that she had tended to a crying Teddy, though she did not film her son directly and only showed herself going in to his room.

In last month’s statement Emilie did also say her son's death has showed her "how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy." "Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online," she added. So, it is also perhaps unlikely that she’ll share much about him.