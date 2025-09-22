Emilie Kiser returned to TikTok four months after the drowning of her three-year-old son Trigg - but fans all wanted to know the answer to one question.

Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg died on May 18 2025, six days after he was pulled out of the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona.

Trigg, who would have turned four in July, was the eldest child of 26-year-old mum influencer Emilie and her husband Brady. His sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie gave birth to the couple’s second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

In July, details of the incident began to emerge which included that Emilie had been out of the house at the time of the fatal accident and Brady had been at home and looking after the two boys.

Chandler Police Department shared later the same month that shared that a Felony Child Abuse Charge has been recommended in drowning of Trigg Kiser and said: “The Chandler Police Department has completed ints investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser, who died May 18, 2025, after being found unresponsive in his family’s backyard pool.”

However, just days later it was confirmed that Brady Kiser would not face child abuse charges. In a statement, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO), said that there is "no likelihood of conviction" against Brady.

Emilie Kiser with her husband Brady and late son Trigg. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.” The County Attorney’s Office also said: "After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler Police Department, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself."

Yesterday, Sunday September 21, was the first time Emilie had recorded herself in a video shared publicly on her social media since Trigg’s death. A few weeks ago, at the end of August, she shared a written statement online in which she said she takes “full accountability” for Trigg’s death as his mum.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, late three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

In yesterday’s video upload, Emilie, who was wearing a necklace with her late son’s name, announced her intention to return to social media, telling her fans she had missed them but admitting she wasn’t 100% sure what her videos would look like from now on. “I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day,” she said.

Fans were quick to point out in the comments section that Brady was not featured in the video, and nor did Emilie mention him. “Not me trying to find any clue if Brady is still there,” one person wrote. But they did add that they had positive feelings towards the couple. “I sure hope they stuck it out together,” she added.

Another fan replied: “In the nicest way possible it's none of our business if he is there or not. If he is he will never be in her videos after the way he has been treated.” Brady was on the receiving end of lots of negative comments after it came to light that he was the one caring for Trigg at the time of the tragedy, and as a result he has disabled his social media pages.

Emilie has been liking the messages from some fans who have posted to say they are pleased to see her back online, but she had not replied to the comments where people ask her about Brady.

There’s no reason, however, to think that the couple are not together. In the statement that Emilie posted last month she called Trigg as “our baby and our best friend”, presumably referring to herself and Brady as his parents. Many fans at the time certainly believed the words were written on behalf of herself and her husband of six years.

Emilie also doesn’t appear to have deleted any old posts from her social media pages, including videos and photos that include Brady. Her Facebook profile also still lists her as being married to Brady, plus in her newly uploaded video she appears to still be in the same house she always was prior to the accident.

So, it would appear that Emilie Kiser is still with her husband.