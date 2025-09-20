Emilie Kiser has returned to TikTok after the drowning of her son Trigg.

Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg died on May 18, 2025, six days after he was pulled out of the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona. Emergency responders found Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg unconscious when they arrived; they performed CPR on the toddler after he was pulled from the pool.

Following this, Chandler Fire Department took over his care when they arrived at the house. Although Trigg Kiser was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital, he was later airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He died on May 18, 2025.

The toddler’s death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department who told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Following his tragic death, Emilie Kiser switched off comments on her videos in the same month Trigg died. Fans of Emilie Kiser reacted to her turning off comments on her TikTok videos and one said: “I am very glad that she did that because it was much needed. Some of the people on here are absolutely crazy. They have no shame and they’re ruthless.”

Another TikTok user said: “I honestly think it’s a good thing , people are so, so awful on this app, assuming things, commenting horrible nasty things. For her to do that was 100% the right thing for her to do.”

On July 15, 2025, Chandler Police Department (CPD) gave an update on the ongoing investigation and took to X and said: “We have completed our investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions.”

They then shared that a Felony Child Abuse Charge has been recommended in drowning of Trigg Kiser and said: “The Chandler Police Department has completed ints investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser, who died May 18, 2025, after being found unresponsive in his family’s backyard pool.”

However, later that month it was confirmed that Emilie Kiser’s husband Brady will not face child abuse charges in the death of their 3-year-old son, Trigg. In a statement, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO), said that there is "no likelihood of conviction" against Brady.

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction. "

The County Attorney’s Office also said: "After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler Police Department, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself."

In a statement shared with People, Brady Kiser’s attorney Flynn Carey said: “We are grateful to law enforcement and the county attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and confirming that this was a tragic accident. Brady remains in the midst of the grieving process and is thankful to be with his family as they heal together. We appreciate the compassion and support shown during this difficult time.”

Emilie Kiser has now made a shock return to TikTok after many of her followers thought she would not return after Trigg’s tragic drowning. She started off her TikTok by walking around her kitchen making herself a coffee.

Emilie Kiser then said: “Hi you guys, I don’t even know what to say, I am going to be honest, it’s been a minute since I’ve come on here,” and also said: “I am really nervous right now.”

Emilie Kiser continued: “I don’t really know if there is any right way to start this video, but I am going to do my best and first of all want to say thank you if you are here. I have missed truly getting to chat to you guys every day. I know that might sound silly.”

Emilie Kiser also said: “I really do love this community that we have here. I hope that in coming back and sharing a little bit of what I choose to do, I can reconnect with you guys and hopefully help anyone who is maybe going through a similar situation.

“I have obviously been off line for this last little bit, I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day.”

She also said: “Obviously you know guys know the last few months have been really really hard and I am not going to sugar coat it, I am not going to lie, I am not going to act like things are fine and dandy and I don’t want it to come off like that way with me.”

Emilie also said that coming back on “is really therapeutic for me, I miss talking to you guys.” She also said: “I don’t know how much I am willing to share, especially about my grief journey.”

She also explained that she didn’t want to put herself in a position “where I am sharing too much or I am not ready to share stuff and I share it.” Emilie also said: “The last thing I want to do is get on the internet and cry.”

Emilie Kiser explained how she is trying to process things and explained that “I am not ready right now,” and also said: “If you are going through something similar, I love you and I am here for you.”

Emile ended her TikTok and said that she is going to reset the house for the week ahead and said: “If you want to watch me clean, then keep watching.” Emilie Kiser is then seen washing up bottles and dishes in the sink, followed by emptying the dishwasher.

Emilie kiser then takes out the trash, takes the cushions off the sofa, hoovers the sofa and puts the cushions back. She then hoovers the rug, the kitchen and puts the laundry on. She is then seen hanging baby clothes, making the beds, hoovering the carpets and mopping the floor. Emilie also explains how she cleans the house and finishes the TikTok by kissing her fans goodbye.

Since posting the TikTok, Emilie at the time of writing has received over 12 thousand comments.