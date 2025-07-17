Superbowl champion Bryan Braman has died after battling a "very rare" form of cancer, his agent said.

Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, passed away on Thursday. The 38-year-old had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

He was diagnosed with the cancer earlier this year, according to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf in February. More than $88,000 was raised in his name, including $10,000 from former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The latest update on the fundraiser from last month stated that Braman had undergone "CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment." While initially showing signs of being effective, the organizer of the fundraiser said that "the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs."

It has not been disclosed what type of cancer he died from. It was said on the GoFundMe page: “With the cancer that Bryan has, which is a VERY rare form of cancer, the Car-t treatment had the highest chance of success as the cells are reprogrammed to fight this cancer that is within Bryan. His cells did re-infuse themselves, and did in fact start reproducing within his bone marrow. At first the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back.

“At this point Bryan has had to start having chemo treatments that are designed for the treatment program Bryan is in. Bryan has had to undergo several surgical procedures.”

Braman joined the Texans in 2011 as an undrafted free agent after stints with Long Beach City College, Idaho and West Texas A&M in college. He soon established himself on special teams thanks to his fearless play – he once made a tackle despite losing his helmet – and was known for his punt blocking ability.

One such highlight came with the Eagles, whom he joined in 2014, during their Super Bowl run when he blocked a punt by the Atlanta Falcons in a tight 15-10 win in the divisional round. He recorded one tackle in the Super Bowl itself as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to win their first NFL championship since the 1960 season.