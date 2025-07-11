A 20-year-old footballer for Gosport Borough FC Women has died after being struck by a car while on holiday in Turkey.

The incident occurred while Paige Bower-Walker was abroad with friends. She suffered severe injuries, including a cracked skull and internal bleeding, and underwent major surgery. After spending a week in intensive care, she passed away on Sunday (July 6) evening, surrounded by her parents.

A statement on the GoFundMe page set up by her friend, Emily Taylor to support her and her family read: “Unfortunately Paige’s body shut down and Paige passed away Sunday evening. She spent the last few days of her life with her mum and dad who are totally broken. Paige was told daily how much she was and is loved by everyone and how much support we were all sending her. She spent a week fighting for her life and now she is out of pain.”

Her club, Gosport Borough FC Women, paid tribute on social media, saying: “The club are extremely saddened to hear the news of Paige’s passing.” In an emotional message, the team captain added: “I cannot quite believe the loss of such a young player so unexpectedly and all my thoughts are currently with Paige and those close to her.

“Paige, when you came to the youth set up, you were so young and timid but how far you have come. I have watched from afar you grow in confidence both on and off the pitch… I’m saddened you’ll never play a final match and for your teammates who will burden your loss every single time they put on their Borough shirts.”

The statement continued: “Regardless of teams, I speak for all of us at GBFC, the football community has endured a huge loss in losing Paige. We would like to honour Paige in our first home game of the season. She will not be forgotten from our community.”

Atalanta FC also posted their condolences on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Paige Bower-Walker, a footballer for Gosport Borough FC Women, has tragically passed away after being struck by a car whilst on holiday in Turkey. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates at this very difficult time. RIP Paige 💔”

Donations through the GoFundMe page will now go towards supporting Paige’s family and giving her what organisers called “the best send off she deserves.” The fundraiser has so far raised a little over £10,000 to hit its £11,000 target.