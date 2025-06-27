Emotional tributes have been paid to a Spanish footballer who died after a car accident earlier this month.

After being seriously injured in a car crash earlier this month, UD Las Palmas defender Zeben Ramos has died, the club has confirmed.

Ramos, 23, had risen through the ranks of Huesca’s academy before playing for UD San ​​Fernando Atletico and UD Villa de Santa Brigida. His time at Las Palmas saw him rubbing shoulders with former Premier League stars like ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, ex-Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna and ex-Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie.

The Spanish left-back was involved in a serious road accident on June 9 in Arucas, Gran Canaria. He had been in a coma for 15 days, with medical teams fighting to save his life.

A spokesperson for Las Palmas said: “UD Las Palmas deeply regret having to announce the passing of Zebensui Ramos González, known in football as Zeben. The Las Palmas C team player, aged 23, was unable to overcome the severe injuries he sustained in a tragic collision.

“Zeben stood out due to his commitment, character, and ability to adapt to various defensive roles," the club added. "His tireless work ethic and professionalism earned him the respect of teammates and coaches alike.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. The entire Yellows family grieves his loss.

“Zeben will forever remain in our hearts.”

Ramos was seen as a rising talent at the club, and had become known for his versatility, commitment, and character.