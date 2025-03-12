Footballer Marshall Spelzini, 21, has died in a lorry accident en route to London. | Facebook

A young footballer has died after a lorry crashed into a street sweeper on a busy road.

Marshall Spelzini was a passenger in the lorry, a white Fiat Ducato, which collided with a broken-down Iveco Daily road sweeper while traveling toward London from Saint Nicholas-at-Wade on February 25.

Emergency services quickly responded to the incident, but Splezini was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Spelzini had been playing for Cincque Ports FC, having previously given his services to Dover Town Wanderers and Betteshanger FC. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help his family cover funeral costs, and has raised more than £12,000 at the time of publication.

Spelzini’s uncle, James Wash, said: “Losing a loved one is an unimaginable pain, and during this difficult time, we are reaching out for support to help cover the unexpected funeral expenses. Marshall was a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, boyfriend, and also a friend of many especially within our community, whose massive personality and love touched so many lives.

“We want to give Marshall the farewell he deserves, but the financial burden is overwhelming and we would like to relieve and support his family during this unexpected heartbreaking time.”

One of his former teams, Dover Rangers FC, also paid tribute. A spokesperson said: “I write this with a heavy heart after learning that one of our own has passed away.

“After having some time away playing for Dover Rangers, he came back to be a vital member of our club and community. Marshall was loved by all that knew him and he will truly be missed.

“The club's thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family and partner Maisie, as well as the lads at Dover Rangers FC.”