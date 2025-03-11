Footballer Luca Manolache has died age 19 after drowning in his own stomach acid. | Facebook

A teenage footballer made a heartbreaking final phone call to his mother as he lay dying.

Luca Manolache played as a midfielder for Metaloglobus Bucuresti, a club fighting towards the top of the Romanian second division. He had not played over the past few months due to suffering from fatigue, dizziness, and chills.

On February 28, the 19-year-old was out with a family member when he fell seriously ill. The relative called an ambulance while Manolache called his other, Ana Maria, struggling to speak.

As his condition worsened, he said: “Mum, mum, I can’t do it anymore.”

In the ambulance, Manolache complained that his vision had disappeared. He was taken to the County Hospital in Targoviste, Romania, but Ana was not able not arrive in time. Instead, Manolache’s sister called to inform her that he had died.

According to a post-mortem, the young footballer died after drowning in his own stomach acid and a severe lung infection. Reports also indicated that he suffered a ruptured aorta, leading to internal bleeding.

Doctors told Ana that her son’s cause of death was extremely rare.

A spokesperson for Metaloglobus Bucuresti said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss - his love for football and his smile brought happiness on the field.

“The last appearance in the Metaloglobus shirt was on August 24, in the match against CS Afumati, playing 10 minutes from the reserve position. Following the game, the player complained of fatigue during training, which led the technical staff to stop him from training and recommend thorough medical examinations.

“Sincere condolences to the grieving family, the entire Metaloglobus family is with you in these devastating moments.”

Manolache had previously played for Steaua Bucharest - now known as FCSB - and Dinamo.