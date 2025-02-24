Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal has died in a motorbike accident. | @CliveKyazze via X

A footballer who played for the Nigerian national team has died in a horrific motorbike accident.

Forward Abubakar Lawal was on his way to training when he was struck by another vehicle, according to local media reports. The 29-year-old had been plying his trade in Uganda, scoring goals for Vipers SC.

The incident, which happened in Entebbe Road, Kampala, was so severe that Lawal died at the scene. It came just days after Vipers beat Kampala City 2-0.

Posting on X, the club confirmed Lawal’s death and led the tributes paid to him.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning. His body has been transferred to a medical facility for postmortem examination.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Lawal had joined Vipers in 2022, after a two-year stint with Rwandan club SC Kigali. Before that, he played in the Nigerian Premier League for the likes of Kano Pillars FC and Nasarawa United. He had also played for Nigeria’s under-20s team when rising through the ranks as a teenager.

Also paying tribute on X, Julius Sendijja said: “What a loss of this budding talented star, Abubakar Lawal. Condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation, FUFA, Vipers SC, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa as a person, who willfully spends millions of money, to procure these boys that stand out from every part of Africa. May he rest well.”

Ismael Kiyonga added: So sad. Lawal been a humble guy and above all, a practicing Muslim. Those who have been close to him describe him as one with a big heart.”