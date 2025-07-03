Baby Ballers Saffron Walden launches in partnership with Saffron Walden Football Club

Saffron Walden and Baby Ballers

Christian Wheeler, Head Coach and Franchise Owner, is excited to announce the opening of BabyBallers Saffron Walden in partnership with Saffron Walden Football Club.

The classes will be held at Dame Bradbury's school in the town, utilising the sports hall on Saturday mornings, just two minutes away from Catons Lane. Christian has extensive experience in this field, having run his own soccer school and coached at various American camps and academies in Australia. This is his third franchise with BabyBallers, having successfully opened in Epping and Emerson Park.

"I am massively excited to get started in Saffron Walden and provide a clear pathway for boys and girls to gain early football experience and prepare them for joining the club's 'mini school' and ultimately playing U7 football for the Bloods. I love visiting the club; it embodies everything a community club should be. I look forward to helping grow their footprint and assisting the club's development. I will be committing to some sponsorship this season and will sponsor a team at the U7 level next season."- Christian Wheeler

Saffron Walden FC

Club Chairman Jamie Sharp added 'The way I see it, anything that gets young children active is a good thing. A baby's team is just as important—it's a great way for little ones to start interacting with each other and learning through play. That's why I think football is such a fantastic option.

So when Christian came to me with the idea, it was an easy "yes." I've got an 18-month-old myself, and we'll definitely be joining in for the fun.'

If you've got a little one, I really encourage you to give it a try!

Sign up via - https://babyballers-saffron-walden.classforkids.io/

Baby Ballers

Get in touch via email - [email protected]

Facebook @BabyBallers - Saffron Walden

Instagram @babyballerssaffronwalden

Telephone - 07594 566878