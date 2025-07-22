A popular social media star’s fiancé has died in a fatal work accident - just weeks before their wedding.

Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, who was known to her thousands of fans online as Thatgrlhannah and is a body positivity advocate, has posted a tribute to her late husband-to-be Ian on her Instagram page.

It read: "He's the best nicest most chill person in the world and taught me inner peace. You all have seen our love story grow and what a blessing it's been. I would do it all again."

Ian frequently featured on 31-year-old Hannah’s Instagram and TikTok pages. In recent months, the pair had shared their wedding plans with Hannah’s fans.

The pair were due to tie the knot on Sunday August 31 in Calgary, Canada. Just a month ago, Hannah wrote about how excited she was to marry Ian in an Instagram post. She posted a picture showcasing the details of their wedding.

In the caption she wrote: "68 days until I marry my baby!! My literal SOULMATE ANGEL CHILD BABYBOO MY LUUUURV MY BF4EVER MY EVERYTHANG I’M SO OBSESSED WITH!!!!! HE IS ME I AM HIM!!!! I literally want to crawl under his skin and into his body!!!!!"

Ian's death was announced on Sunday night (July 20) by Hannah's best friend Nat. In a post on Hannah's official account on Instagram, Nat said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident.

"Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers." No details of the fatal work accident have been given.

Hannah, who has more than 62,000 followers on Instagram, last shared a video of her and Ian on holiday only a week ago.

Many fans sent messages of support and condolence to Hannah. One wrote: “My heart stopped - I just can’t believe what you must be going through. I just know he’s still with you. He’ll always be.”

A second person penned: “Omg I’m so so so sorry so sorry. I can’t even believe what you are going through lovely, I had the pleasure of hearing about yours an Ian’s love and it was the purest kind of love possible. He will always be with you, every moment of everyday. My heart breaks for you, love you always.”

A third person said: “I am so so so sorry. It was Clear that you shared à deep love for each other. Your respect, love and understanding of one another was palpable. My sincere condolence.”