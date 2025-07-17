A mum who was diagnosed with a terminal neurological condition two years ago has died after making the decision to starve herself to death.

Emma Bray, aged 42, had motor neuron disease (MND). The right-to-die activist, who had urged MPs to pass the Assisted Dying Bill, announced her choice to end her life earlier this year to help her teenage children.

On Monday (July 14), the mum-of-two announced her own death on a post on her ‘Stupid_mnd’ Instagram account. Alongside a photo of her lying in a hospice bed looking out at a tranquil scene of trees, she wrote: “If you are reading this then I’ve finished my final spin round the sun.

“I’ve lived a very good life, surrounded by love, music and laughter and I want this to continue in my memory. Rather than shed a tear (or whilst you do) please plant a tree or call a friend, do a random act of kindness or take time to watch a sunset. For moments of doubt please ask ‘what would Emma do?’ and run with that probably inappropriate answer. Hug everyone a little tighter and love openly.

“Please surround those who were closest to me with love, time and patience. And to quote Frank Turner - Remember you get to dance another day but now you have to dance for one more of us. Love you, bye.”

MND causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years. It's usually life-shortening and there's currently no cure, as stated by the NHS. For sufferers, their motor neurones, which tells their muscles what to do, stop working properly. It's not clear why this happens, but for most people it's thought that a combination of certain genes and other factors are involved.

In May Emma, who was using an eye-gazing machine to speak, told The Mirror that she had made the choice to end her life because she wanted to shield her “amazing” children, aged 15 and 14, from the “brutal” and "terrible" death she faced from MND. She also spoke of her intention to wait until her daughter had finished her exams before she enacted her plan.

Mum Emma Bray, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago, has died after making the decision to starve herself to death to 'protect' her children. Photo by Instagram/Emma Bray/@stupid_mnd. | Instagram/Emma Bray/@stupid_mnd

“I've had four different health professionals tell me I've got the worst disease possible,” she told the publication. “My last bit of parenting I can do is to limit the suffering and trauma they have to witness. I made a promise to myself that I wanted to wait to see my daughter finish high school and my son grow up a little so I can picture the man he will become.”

She explained that she would voluntarily stop eating and drinking when she moved to a hospice, using the Voluntarily stopping eating and drinking (VSED) practice. According to nonprofit Compassion & Choices — which provides resources, training and support for those navigating end-of-life health care — VSED is “when a mentally capable individual decides to control their own dying by making a conscious decision to refuse foods and fluids of any kind.”

Emma, who lived in Barnstaple in North Devon, had taken multiple - but painful - trips to London to show her support for the Assisted Dying Bill. She said she wanted other families to avoid the decision she had to make between two “painful and potentially horrific” ways to die.

At the time, she said: “This bill will have offered me protection for those I love who have already spent two years living with anticipatory grief and watching me suffer. I urge MPs to realise that this bill will not end my life, motor neurone disease is doing that but they can help me and others with less than six months to live to die with peace. “

Explaining the devastating impact MND had on her children, she went on: “Imagine seeing your children crying and upset and not be able to hug them or curl up in bed and wipe their tears away. This is hands down the thing I hate the most about motor neurone disease. It's taken my children's mum from them little by little.”

During her interview with The Mirror in May, she said how the disease had affected her quality of life. “I can no longer use any of my limbs. My talking is severely affected and I struggle to eat and it's getting harder to breathe. I am only really comfortable in bed and social visits are exhausting,” she said.

“I have carers multiple times a day, can't be left alone overnight and can no longer do any basic tasks. I can't scratch an itch, push up my glasses, move a bed sheet if I am too hot or cold. I feel like I am losing the essence of me, I am still so loved but I can't be myself and I see that grief on everyone's faces.”

She heartbreakingly added that she realised it was time for her to go when she could no longer be a parent. “This whole journey has been brutal but I have still been able to be a parent and I now realise I can't be a bit of the parent I need and want to be. Watching your children grieve you and not be able to hug them is the most painful feeling ever. This disease takes from everyone and it will take the children's mother from them bit by bit.”

She added: “VSED is not an easy death but with the current law in England this is the only way I can have control over my death. I want to protect my children from seeing me choke and struggle to breathe. I don't want to die but I am going to and have come to terms with my impending death and I know I want to die surrounded by loved ones, music and laughter not in an emergency way after further decline.”

Emma also spoke highly of her two children, saying: “My children are amazing and have spent so much of their childhood witnessing me decline. They watched me crawl around the floor for a year before diagnosis, they help me with everything as I have no working limbs . . . They are obviously struggling. They struggle watching me fade, they are already grieving for the mum I once was. How they are still attending school and laughing astounds me and is a credit to what amazing people they are.

“They have a village of people around them but I know they desperately miss me. They are living in limbo land, they know they will have to move house to live with their dad but they don't know when and that uncertainty is hard for them. I can see their pain and grief on a daily basis and I would do anything to take that away from them.

“They are desperate for a hug from me and that hasn't happened in years. There is never a good time to lose your mum but all my maternal instincts want to make that horrible reality as easy for them as I can.”