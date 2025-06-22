David “Syd” Lawrence was the first British-born black cricketer to play for England.

Tributes have been pouring in for cricket legend David “Syd” Lawrence after his death at 61. His family have paid tribute to him in a statement which read: 'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed."

Richard Thompson, chair of the ECB paid tribute to him and wrote: "David ‘Syd’ Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion.

"His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.

Cricket legend David "Syd" Lawrence dies at 61, what was the cause of his death?

"Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community at this time."

England observe a minutes applause in memory of former England cricketer David "Syd" Lawrence ahead of of day three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England.

Over a 16-year span David “Syd” Lawrence played 280 matches for Gloucestershire and in 2022, returned as president. The team paid tribute to David and said: "Gloucestershire Cricket is devastated to learn of the passing of former player and Club President, David 'Syd' Lawrence MBE, aged 61.

"Everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket would like to send their best wishes to David's family during this terribly sad time."

Test Special paid tribute to him on X and wrote: “It is with great sadness we report the passing of David 'Syd' Lawrence.

“Syd, the first British-born black cricketer to represent England, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

“He has died at the age of 61. The former fast bowler will forever be an England and Gloucestershire legend.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone impacted by this horrible disease. Rest peacefully, Syd. ”

What did David “Syd” Lawrence die of?

David “Syd” Lawrence passed away following a battle with motor neurone disease. He was recently awarded an MBE in the King’s birthday honours. When he received the MBE he said: : "It is not something I ever thought would sit after my name.

"I am absolutely delighted that it will do so for however long I am here and will be a part of my legacy when I am gone."

In June 2024, he was diagnosed with the disease. David “Syd” Lawrence’s career with England came to an end in 1992 when he broke his left kneecap on the final day of a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington.