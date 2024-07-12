Former Warwickshire and Pakistan all-rounder Billy Ibadulla has died at the age of 88 | Other

A top class cricketer who won fans’ hearts with his skills at club level in England and with Pakistan internationally has died aged 88.

Tributes have been paid to former Warwickshire and Pakistan all-rounder Billy Ibadulla. He made 439 first-class and List A appearances in an 18-year stint with the Bears, winning three domestic trophies including the 1972 County Championship.

He scored 14,766 runs and took 418 wickets, and still holds the county record for an opening partnership after he and Norman Horner racked up 377 against Surrey in 1960.

Ibadulla played in four Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 253 runs and claiming one wicket.

A statement on Warwickshire’s website said everyone’s thoughts at the club were with the sportsman’s family and friends.

“A man for the big occasion, Ibadulla took 2/33 to help the Bears defeat Worcestershire at Lord’s in the 1966 Gillette Cup final and 3/25 two years later to beat Sussex in the final of the same competition.

“Arriving with limited First Class experience from Punjab, Ibadulla was the epitome of an all-rounder, firing 14,766 runs – ranked 19th in Warwickshire’s history – alongside his 418 wickets in 377 matches.

“Mostly an opening batter, Ibadulla made 1000 runs in a season six times, with a highest tally of 2,098 runs in 1962. His top score was 171, against Oxford University in 1961.

“In 1960, Ibadulla scored an unbeaten 170 for the Bears against Surrey, and put on 377 with Norman Horner for the first wicket, then the highest unbroken opening partnership in cricket history. Since surpassed, the partnership still holds as Warwickshire’s record opening stand.”

For Pakistan, Ibadulla played four Test matches, scoring 253 runs and taking one wicket. He holds the record of playing most first-class games (217) before making a Test debut for Pakistan.

Latterly, Ibadulla played two seasons for Otago before settling in New Zealand to coach.