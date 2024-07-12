Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A country singer who wrote the theme music for a major sporting competition has died.

Dave Loggins was a country singer and songwriter. He died aged 76 on Wednesday in Nashville in hospice care.

Born and raised in Tennessee, Dave was “one of the state's most notable songwriters,” says American celebrity news website TMZ. He wrote hits for Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Alabama, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson and Three Dog Night.

His best-charting song was Augusta, the theme song for the Masters, which has been used during the television broadcast of the competition since 1981 on US channel CBS Sports.

The song which did best on the charts was Please Come to Boston in 1974, and he was nominated for a Grammy, as well as being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In 1986, Dave - second cousin of Footloose singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins - became the first and only unsigned artist to win a CMA award... winning for Nobody Loves Me Like You Do, a duet with Anne Murray.

He is survived by his three sons and a grandson.