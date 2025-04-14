Lynn Stewart: Wife of former England cricketer Alec Stewart dies - how long did she have cancer for?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alec, 62, had stepped down from his role as Surrey’s director of cricket in October to care for her. She died over the weekend, reports confirmed.
Surrey County Cricket Club announced the news this morning (April 14), ahead of the final day of their County Championship game against Hampshire at The Oval. Players will wear black armbands in tribute.
In a statement, the club said: “Surrey County Cricket Club are greatly saddened to share the news of the passing of Lynn Stewart, wife of Alec Stewart. The flags above the Micky Stewart Members’ Pavilion will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of the County Championship fixture against Hampshire as a mark of respect.”
Club chair Oli Slipper added: “The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are with Alec and the whole Stewart family. Our very best wishes are with the family and we will continue to offer any support to them that we are able to. In the meantime, we ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.”
Lynn had lived with cancer for over 11 years. Her ongoing treatment and health struggles led Alec to reduce his workload. He left his director position last year and began a less intensive role as the county’s high-performance cricket adviser in January.
“There are bits and pieces that have crept up recently. It’s never going away. It’s managing it,” Stewart told the Telegraph in October. “That is, there are some goodish times, and then the last four weeks have been tough for her. And then it’s just putting faith in the oncologist we’ve had from day one, who’s been brilliant.
“But yes, now I’ve got housework duties, cooking duties and other duties on the agenda, which I do to the best of my ability, which isn’t great, but you’ve got to try, haven’t you?"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.