Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Indian Premier League is just two days away and stars from around the world will be taking part in the 'O.G.' cricket franchise tournament. Australia's Mitchell Starc set the record for being the most expensive star at the tournament, signing for Kolkata Knight Riders for a £2.3m while New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and Sri Lanka seamer Dilshan Madushanka both make their IPL debuts.

Cricket fans across the globe will also delight in seeing the return of Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who has spent the last 15 months recovering from a near-fatal car crash. Not only that, but there will be thirteen Englishman featuring in the T20 bonanza. They do not include red-ball captain Ben Stokes and former Test captain Joe Root, who have both pulled out to manage their respective workloads. Harry Brook was also set to light the stage ablaze, but pulled out following the death of his grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Friday's start date, here are all the English cricket stars set to feature in the 2024 Indian Premier League...

Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali will once again represent CSK. The spin-bowling all-rounder became the first Englishman to win the IPL competition when CSK lifted the trophy in 2021. Ali has 1034 runs in the IPL with his shining year coming in 2021 when he hit over 350 runs for the title-winning side. In his 59 matches, Ali has also taken 33 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The KKR side will be joined by white-ball opener Phil Salt. The former Delhi Capitals man made his IPL debut in 2023 and scored 218 runs, hitting a high score of 87. Despite a strong first season, Salt was not immediately picked up in the 2024 mini auction but was named as KKR's replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out to manage his workload.

Delhi Capital's Phil Salt celebrates his half-century in 2023 IPL tournament

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG signed David Willey for 2024 with the England bowling all-rounder having previously been a part of both the CSK and RCB franchises. Despite making his debut in 2018, Willey has only played 11 IPL fixtures, scoring a total of 53 runs with a high score of 20*. The fast bowler has also taken six wickets with an economy of 7.56.

Mumbai Indians

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, will be joined by the rapid fire attack of Lancashire bowler Luke Wood. The 28-year-old is a last minute addition for the Indians after Jason Behrendorff was forced out due to injury. This will be Wood's first IPL stint but he has much T20 league experience, including spells in the BBL, PSL and BPL. The English paceman has 147 wickets from his 140 T20s, which include five T20 matches for England.

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings welcome Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Bairstow - a former Sunrisers Hyderabad man - has a high score of 114 and has racked up 1291 runs in his four years in the IPL.

Known for his hard-hitting and destructive batting style, Livingstone will be making his fifth appearance at the IPL this year and will hope to extend his current total of 828 runs. The England international has a high score of 94 which was achieved last year and has taken eight wickets with best figures of 3/27.

Sam Curran previously became the most expensive IPL player in 2023 after he starred for England in the 2022 World Cup triumphs. In 46 matches, the Surrey man has taken 42 wickets and scored 613 runs including a high score of 55*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he won't be joined by his brother in this franchise, the final Englishman to form the Punjab Kings is Chris Woakes. The 35-year-old Warwickshire man has represented KKR, RCB and Delhi Capitals but makes his return to the tournament with another new franchise. Woakes has taken 30 wickets in his 21 games, with best figures of 3/36 and has contributed 78 runs overall.

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler once again will represent RR and he will be joined by Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Kohler-Cadmore will enjoy his first season in the IPL but the Kent man has scored nearly 5,000 runs in first-class cricket and is known for his destructive batting style.

Buttler needs little introduction for RR fans who bore witness to his 2022 heroics where he enjoyed an average of 57.53 The England white-ball captain hit an incredible 863 runs in just one season and has 3223 runs from his 96 fixtures. He has enjoyed several high scores over the years, with highlights including 124, 116 and two 95s.

Jos Buttler celebrates a half-century in 2023. Buttler has over 3200 runs in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Tom Curran will all form part of the RCB 2024 squad. Jacks, 25, hit the headlines when the Oval Invincibles star scored the Hundred's record score of 108 but previously made his name after smashing a 25-ball hundred in 2019 - the fastest known in a match between professional teams. This will mark the English international's first IPL stint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topley has been retained by RCB but was forced to miss the PSL after sustaining an injury. He played just one match in 2023 and took one wicket for 14 runs but has enjoyed 28 wickets from 25 matches in T20Is and has over 210 T20 wickets from his 163 matches.