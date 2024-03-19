Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NHL player, Konstantin Koltsov, died of apparent suicide, it has been reported. People magazine said 42-year-old Koltsov, who is also the boyfriend of world No. 2 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, fell to his death after 'jumping from a balcony' in Miami, Florida.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained by People, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue on Monday, (March 18) at approximately 12.39am local time, "in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony".

The statement continued: “The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected.”

The report said Koltsov routinely travelled to Sabalenka's tennis tournaments and he was in Miami to support his girlfriend's appearance in the Miami Open, which began on Sunday (March 17). According to The Tennis Letter, the 25-year-old Belarusian star will stay in the tournament but will not be available to the media.

Koltsov and Sabalenka first started dating in 2021. They went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2021, as Sabalenka shared a photo of Koltsov kissing her cheek. "It's good when there is someone who is able to understand my madness," she wrote in the caption. “But you won't get bored with me, right @koltsov2021 ?"

The former Pittsburgh Penguins player’s death was first confirmed by the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where he was part of the coaching staff. In a statement posted online, the team said: "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club,” the statement continued, adding that "Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff."

The Penguins also paid a tribute to their social media. They said: "The Penguins extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov."

Koltsov enjoyed an 18-year career as a professional ice hockey player, representing Belarus in prestigious tournaments such as the IIHF World Championships and the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics. Initially drafted into the NHL in 1999, he spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2002 and 2006, participating in 144 NHL games as confirmed by the team.