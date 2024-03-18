Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TikTok and Instagram influencer has died after falling in to a ravine while travelling around Italy with his friends to film content for his platforms.

Social media star Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze died on Wednesday (March 13) in Roghudi Vecchio, Calabria, a region of southwest Italy which occupies the "toe" of the country’s boot-shaped peninsula. He was 23-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The content creator's death was confirmed by his friend and fellow influencer Chris Kogias, who had been with him on trip when the tragedy occurred, on his own social media the following day.

"Tzane is no longer with us," the internet personality announced on Thursday (March 14), according to Greek media. "He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace."

So, who was Janelidze and what exactly happened to him? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze?

Janelidze was born in Georgia, United States, but lived in Greece with his family. He rose to promience on TikTok and Instagram and was locally labelled as one of the 'best fitness influencers on Greek TikTok'. He boasted over 107,000 followers on his Instagram page, @tzane__, and also had more than 86,000 followers on his TikTok page, @lordtzane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months prior to his unexpected and untimel death, he had had set up a business with another friend and fellow influencer who he had been travelling with, known only as 'Dream Greek'. The duo sold T-shirts and protein powder online and regularly posted workout videos too.

TikTok and Instagram fitness influencer Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze, who has died at the age of 23. Photo by Instagram/tzane__/.

What happened to Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze?

Janelidze and his two friends were in Italy to shoot a video for the star's social media account when the fatal accident occured.

The trio were exploring an ancient mountain village that had been abandoned in the 1970s following earthquakes, landslides, and floods. As the group stood on a balcony, which had no railings, Janelidze suddenly slipped and fell into a deep and rocky ravine below. It is not clear why he lost his balance and fell or why he had walked on to the unprotected balcony.

Fire brigade teams from the Melito Porto Salvo detachment and the SAF unit attended the scene a short time later, but he could not be saved. Firefighters struggled to climb the steep slope and had to call in a helicopter from the Lamezia Terme del Corpo flight department with a secured stretcher to recover the body, according to local media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janelidze's body was transferred by air to the coastal town of Saline Joniche, where local authorities are now organising what happens next. According to the Greek Reporter, the late star's father is travelling to Calabria to formally identify the body and bring his late son back home to Greece.

What tributes have been left to Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze?

Janelidze's friends and family have taken to social media to share their tributes to Janelidze.

Janelidze's girlfriend Elena Margariti called him 'my Tzitsi' in an Instagram story. Her full tribute read: "The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I've ever had with someone. With my man, my whole life. Many dreams, a home together, through our difficulties, through our joys, and we made it, us against all odds. So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi."