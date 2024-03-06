Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown has died at the age of 25.

Jannelle shared the news on Instagram, describing her son as a "beautiful boy". Garrison, whose full name was Robert Garrisn Brown, was a familiar face for viewers of "Sister Wives" since it began in 2010. He was part of the unique Brown family from the United States who were showcased in the series.

This included his father Kody's plural marriage with wives, including his mum Janelle, and also Meri, Christine, and Robyn. Kody and Janelle, who spiritually married in 1993, are parents to six children in total; Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. They separated after almost 30 years together, in December of 2022.

The TV cameras captured several significant changes for Garrison and his family, including their move from Utah to Nevada and his enlistment in the National Guard. Viewers also watched Garrison and his siblings grow up on TV.

The show also showed the highs and lows of the family's relationships with one another over the years. Garrison's relationship with his father Kody was shown to become strained, particularly in recent years. The tensions, which were shown throughout episodes of "Sister Wives" which aired during February 2022, stemmed from disagreements over the stringent safety protocols Kody insisted on during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the show, Kody reflected on the strained relationship with his sons, telling the cameras: "It's (coronavirus) changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same - they need to realise that they should go and date that girlfriend, that's fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home."

"Sister Wives" star Robert Garrison Brown, known as Garrison, who is the son of Kody and Janelle, has died at the age of 25. Photo by Instagram/@RobertTheBrown.

Following these disagreements, Garrison did move out of his parents' home in 2021, and started a life for himself in Flagstaff, Arizona. He kept his 74,000 Instagram followers up-to-date with his life under the handle @robertthebrown, and regularly posted about his day-to-day routine, his love of cats, and also worldwide travels.

So, what exactly did Janelle say in her full statement, how did Garrison die and what trubutes have been left to him? Here's what you need to know.

What happened to Garrison Brown?

It is believed that Garrison Brown died from suicide. Authorities responded to his home following reports of a fatality and discovered he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local reports. His brother Gabriel found him, and police have since stated they do not suspect foul play while an investigation is underway.

It is understood that he died on Monday (March 5).

What did Janelle say about her son Garrison on Instagram?

Janelle's full statement about the death of her son read: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A statement has also been shared on Garrison's Instagram page which reads: "Our beloved brother/son Robert (AKA Garrison) passed away late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it. We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space during this hard time."

The comments on both posts have been turned off.

What tributes have been left to Garrison Brown?

The network behind "Sister Wives", TLC, led the tributes to the late star. They wrote on social media: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Many fans have taken to Garrison's last Instagram posts to express their grief and give their condolences.

One fan, who was obviously a long-time viewer of "Sister Wives" said: "Sweet Garrison I just want to say that I saw your pain and I wished so badly that I could help. Through my television I felt that you needed extra support and care and I just wish there had been some way that all the Mamas who watched you could have helped to fill the void. I know I’m not the only one who was sharing my pride at what an amazing man you grew into. 25 yrs is too young! You had so much left to live for."

Another said: "Garrison - It was an honor watching you grow up on TV. So many strangers loved you so much and are heartbroken today."