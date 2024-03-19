England's oldest surviving international has died aged 94.

Baynham is regarded as a Luton Town icon and was always greeted with warm applause during visits to Kenilworth Road in later life, the club said.

Birmingham-born Bayhnam took up goalkeeping during a spell in the army on national service during the late 1940s.

In his early footballing years, he was offered a trial at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but turned down the opportunity. As a youngster, he starred for Worcester City before earning a £1,000 move to Luton Town where he would establish himself as a club great.

Overall, Baynham made 434 appearances for the Hatters between 1951 and 1965 - earning three caps for the Three Lions in the process which all came in 1955 in victories over Denmark, Northern Ireland and Spain.

No further caps followed as Reg Matthews established himself as Three Lions number one, but Baynham would play in the top flight between 1955 and 1960 after winning promotion. The Hatters shot stopper also made one final appearance at Wembley Stadium when he helped Luton to the 1959 FA Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

According to the club, Baynham had described it as the biggest ‘disappointment’ of his career to lose the final claiming that "sadly the team that day did not play like the team I knew.”

Baynham announced his retirement in 1965 and went on to work as a painter and decorator, as well as Luton airport. After his playing days, he regularly visited Kenilworth Road and was described by Luton Town historian Roger Walsh as the ‘life and soul of the party’ during the club’s FA Cup final 40th anniversary in 1999.

Many Luton Town fans have shared their memories of Baynham on social media.

One fan posted on X: “I had the absolute pleasure of meeting Ron some 25 years or so ago when he bought a car from me.

“He was wonderful company over the three or four hours I spent with him in total and loved talking about the days when he played. A true Luton legend - rest in peace Mr Baynham.

Another added: “Best goalkeeper we’ve ever had RIP Ron.”