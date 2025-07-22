A 20-year-old OnlyFans model and influencer who was found at the side of the road with broken spine in mysterious circumstances has spoken about exactly what happened to her for the first time.

Ukrainian Maria Kovalchuk was found severely injured at the roadside in Dubai in March, but was unclear how she came to be so severely injured and at that location.

She was said to have left a party at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates city with "two men from the modeling business", but friends raised the alarm that she was missing when she failed to board a flight to Thailand days later. It was then that was then discovered at the roadside with severe injurires.

She was rushed to hospital, where she went in to a coma. Now, Kovalchuk is recovering in Norway, where her mum Anna lives, and has spoken about what happened to her in her own words.

Speaking to Russian news outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, the model, who has a scar on her forehead after undergoing multiple surgeries, said: “I mostly use a wheelchair and crutches. I still have a leg fracture that’s healing.

“I’m learning to walk with crutches again, but for now, the wheelchair is my main means of moving around.”

20-year-old OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared after a party and was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Kovalchuk had reportedly told her friends about her invite to the hotel gathering on Sunday March 9, but when she did not get on her flight on Tuesday March 11 they realised something was wrong.

A missing persons appeal was filed to the authorities, but the star's whereabouts were unknown for days. The star was then was found bloodied and bruised on the road in Dubai ten days later on Wednesday March 19. Miraculously, she was still alive.

Days after Kovalchuk was found, Dubai police confirmed she sustained “serious injuries” after she entered a “restricted construction site alone” and “fell from height”. A source close to Maria since disputed that account and insisted that Russian nationals were responsible for what happened to her.

The influencer has now accussed the privileged children of wealthy Russian and Ukrainian businessmen of abusing her after a party in a luxury Dubai hotel.

She claims she missed her flight to Thailand while staying at the luxury hotel, but was then offered a place to stay by a 19-year-old man she had recently met at a karaoke bar. He told her his father could fly her out to Thailand on a private jet.

Kovalchuk agreed to go with the man and his friends, who she said were all the children of wealthy Russian and Ukrainians, hoping she would get a free flight to Thailand - but the situation soon became an ordeal.

“They started teasing me, why I wasn’t drinking,” she said. “Then some aggressive pushes like pushing in the shoulders began. After that, they started making fun of me like ‘you belong to us, we will do whatever we want’.”

She went on: “I tried to take it as a joke, because it was really weird. They started behaving inappropriately, smashing bottles on the floor. That is, the entire floor was strewn with broken glass, that is, it was impossible to walk there.

"Then they started intimidating me, smashing glass. After that, they took my personal belongings, which included my passport.” She added that a woman put on her dress and left the hotel, even though she begged her not to.

The men reportedly "hinted" they wanted sex, according to Kovalchuk, and when she refused things escalated. "I did not reciprocate, and this aggression was also heating them up."

The Russian news report claimed that "amid the violence, Kovalchuk tried to flee” but the young men "dragged her back into the room." She did manage to escape at one point and hid at a nearby construction site, but the men allegedly found her, beat her and threw her over a ledge.

Kovalchuk recalled: "I ran away. Then, already on the street, when I was, I didn't see them anymore, but I knew they were coming. I ran to the nearest building, just scared, and ran in, hid there. It was just an unfinished building, open." The news report adds: "They practically tore the skin off her scalp, then threw her off a ledge onto the road.”

She was eventually found in a hotel bathrobe by a passing driver who called an ambulance. She fell into a coma and remained unconscious for days.

Kovalchuk does not remember her ordeal. CCTV footage that could have shown what happened was allegedly erased after three months, she claims, meaning their is now no video evidence.

The star, who was wearing only a hotel robe when she was found, said: "Most likely, there was a blow to the head, I suppose. The next scene [that] I remember is me asking for help from a passing car, which had already stopped and called an ambulance and the police."

She added: "I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall."

Dubai police are said to have detained the accused young men but released them the following day with the case reportedly closed, according to the local news report.

“They now claim in their testimonies that they tried to find and help Maria and that she had asked to come to the party herself,” said her mum, Anna. There appear to be no charges against them. "The next day the case was closed, they were released. And the case was closed.”

Anna has slammed the official version of events, calling them “falsified” - including a police claim that her daughter had tried to end her life. “The [Dubai] police investigation indicated that Maria said that she was running away from sexual violence and then went to protect her honour, her dignity, decided to commit suicide,” Anna said. “This statement was falsified.”

She also rejected reports that her daughter had been intoxicated, insisting medical tests showed there was no alcohol in her system.