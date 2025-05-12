A Ukrainian OnlyFans model found half-dead on the side of a Dubai road may have been tortured by Russians, according to new allegations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Kovalchuk, 20, was discovered with a broken spine, fractured limbs, and unable to speak after disappearing for over a week in March. While Dubai police initially claimed she had “entered a restricted construction site alone” and “fell from height,” a source close to Maria has now disputed that account, insisting Russian nationals were responsible.

“We are in Dubai. And it was Russian citizens who tortured Maria,” the source told local media, as reported by The Sun. “UAE citizens have nothing to do with it. That’s all I can say for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same source denied reports that Maria had returned to Ukraine, stating she remains hospitalised in Dubai. Maria is said to be “getting better” but still requires medical treatment and is unable to speak.

Dubai authorities have not commented on the new torture allegations. However, a Ukrainian criminal case has been opened into suspected human trafficking, and a pre-trial investigation is underway in the Lviv region. Police in both countries are said to be cooperating.

Maria’s ordeal was initially tied to rumours she had attended a so-called “Porta Potty” event — exclusive parties in the UAE allegedly involving wealthy men and extreme acts of abuse. These allegations remain unverified, but Ukrainian outlet 24TV reported that another model, identified as Ksenia, had escaped from such a gathering and described it as a “trap.”

20-year-old OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared after a party and was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

“Before the party and the trip to the villa, women were forced to sign a contract, according to the terms of which they had to simply accompany wealthy men,” said the report. “However, in reality, women were raped, beaten and mistreated. Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Ukrainian model based in Dubai, Alyona Omovich, told Obozrevatel: “Let’s call things by their name. You can tell from her appearance that she was involved in something horrific. And that horror, apparently, is what led to her being so badly broken.”

“Foreign models and influencers are promised large sums — tens of thousands of dollars — in exchange for actions that border on violence, humiliation, and even physical mutilation.”

Maria had last been seen after attending a hotel party in Dubai on March 9, where she reportedly met two men who claimed to be from the modelling industry. She was due to fly to Thailand on March 11 but failed to board her flight, prompting her friends to raise the alarm. A missing person report was filed, and she was found severely injured ten days later on March 19.

When discovered, Maria had no identification or phone, and she was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She fell into a coma, underwent multiple surgeries, and has only recently regained consciousness. However, she remains unable to speak and cannot yet recount what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother, Anna, told Ukrainian media: “There is an assumption that she went to a party. However, the promoter who organised these parties did not see her. Today, Masha was found in the hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing.”

Anna has said she will provide further comment once the investigation concludes.

Before her disappearance, Maria had taken part in an event supporting jailed Russian dissident Boris Kagarlitsky. His daughter, Ksenia, said the attack had been “psychologically very difficult,” but confirmed: “She is conscious. She will be able to walk... the details will come later, when she leaves the country.”