Gay adult actor and bodybuilding champion Damien Stone has died suddenly from heart complications, at the age of 32.

The news of his passing was first reported by porn site STR8UPGAYPORN on April 1, with his family initially announcing his death on March 11.

The statement read: “Str8Up is sorry to report that gay porn star Damien Stone has died following complications from an enlarged heart,” the website said. “While multiple family members have confirmed his passing, no other details about Stone’s sudden death have been made public at this time.”

Stone was originally from Moldova, but grew up in Pennsylvania, where he went on to become a three-time state bodybuilding champion. He began working in the adult film industry in 2017, appearing in over 120 films across well-known studios including Bromo, FaceDownAssUp, TheGuySite, ManUpFilms, Men, and TransAngels.

Gay porn star Damien Stone has died aged 32 | Damien Stone (instagram)

STR8UPGAYPORN described Stone as “a versatile performer,” praised for his “smouldering good looks” and “impressive physique.”

After leaving the adult industry in 2020, Stone continued engaging with fans on platforms like OnlyFans, where he shared fitness routines and workout advice. According to reports, he remained active with fans until early February.

His sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from the adult entertainment community. Fellow performer Nicholas Ryder wrote on X (formerly Twitter):“Very sad,” adding that Stone was a “really nice guy” and that he “filmed one of my favorite scenes with (Stone).”