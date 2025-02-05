Gay porn star Robert Felt has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former business partners, alleging they spread false and damaging claims about him, including that he nearly killed a dog by feeding it meth.

In the lawsuit, the adult film director known professionally as Owen Hawk, accused Damian Todaro, the owner of PPVNetwork, and his boyfriend, identified only as “Elvis”, of launching an “extreme and outrageous” smear campaign against him following a business dispute. According to court records obtained by The Independent, these accusations have severely damaged his 20-year career in the adult film industry, leaving him struggling financially.

Felt’s lawsuit claims that the false allegations have cost him nearly all of his income, forcing him to liquidate his retirement savings just to survive.

"It’s been really painful," Felt told The Independent. "It’s a lot of loss to process. I haven’t been able to draw a salary in five months, I’ve fallen behind on my rent… It just seems unbelievably unfair that I should have to be in this situation, while people who I considered to be friends get to go on with all the value I created [for the company] for themselves. In what world is that possibly fair?"

Felt further claimed that Todaro and Elvis used him to build a successful venture before pushing him out. "These guys are living in a multi-million dollar home on Fire Island, trying to squeeze me out of my share, robbing me of the value of (my) life’s work," he said.

Felt, who has worked in the adult film industry since the early 2000s, founded Dark Alley Media in 2005, a production company that went on to become a major player in the industry, producing over 300 titles and winning numerous awards. His alter ego, Owen Hawk, has built a strong fanbase, amassing over 250,000 followers on X. He has also amassed 17,000 followers on Instagram.

For several years, Dark Alley Media operated as part of a joint venture with PPVNetwork, with Dark Alley providing original content and industry connections, while PPVNetwork handled website hosting, billing, and customer service.

However, tensions reportedly escalated in April 2024, leading to a complete breakdown in relations by November. That same month, according to the lawsuit, Todaro and Elvis allegedly launched a campaign to ruin Felt’s reputation.

Felt’s lawsuit alleges that a trademarked account linked to the joint venture posted a tweet on X that read: "Make sure @owenhawk is sober on set… He has a parole officer to report too (sic)."

Shortly afterwards, fraudulent Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices were allegedly submitted against Felt’s content on Adult Entertainment Broadcast Network (AEBN), a major video-on-demand platform with which Felt had a lucrative exclusive contract.

The DMCA notices falsely accused Felt of producing non-consensual and underage content, labelling him a sex offender and felon, and even threatening AEBN’s credit card processor.

A YouTuber under the handle “@musclef*k1225” also posted an alarming claim, stating: "Owen Hawk committed illegal activities and was terminated. He is not being honest!... he is a DRUG ADDICT and nearly killed someone’s dog by dropping a METH baggie on the floor… Owen Hawk tried killing my dog with METH."

Felt's lawsuit alleges that Todaro and Elvis orchestrated these attacks, encouraging others to spread the false accusations and submit additional takedown notices. One of the DMCA notices, according to the complaint, was traced to an IP address in Bayshore, New York, close to Todaro and Elvis’s Fire Island home.

In December 2024, AEBN dropped Felt from their platform, citing the false accusations and threats to their payment processing system. The lawsuit states that these actions crippled Dark Alley Media, resulting in major financial losses, reputational damage, and the inability to monetise its content.

Felt is now seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and legal fees, as well as a court order preventing Todaro and Elvis from making further defamatory statements.

Todaro and Elvis have three weeks to respond to the lawsuit, according to the report.