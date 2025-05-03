Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reality TV star and OnlyFans model Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about a past relationship in which she says she feared for her life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Megan, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, said she wanted to share her experience in the hope that it would help other women recognise the signs of abuse and seek support.

“It finally ended when I feared for my life simply because I wanted to go paddleboarding with two lovely older women while he was working,” she wrote. “That moment shook me to my core. I’d gone all the way to Scotland to prove my loyalty — and still, I was the enemy in his eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued, “I’ve made excuses in the past, blaming my own high standards or strong will, but this time, I won’t. There’s no excuse for violence. None.”

Megan did not name the person involved in the relationship and clarified she was not sharing her experience for sympathy. “I’m sharing it for every woman who thinks it’s ‘not that bad’ or ‘maybe it’s my fault.’ It’s not.”

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson’s eye watering earnings from Only Fans account (Getty) | Getty

She added: “Despite being financially independent and confident in my career, I was manipulated, blamed, and made to feel worthless. I was told I wasn’t ‘relationship material,’ pressured into sending thousands of pounds to ‘prove’ my love — money he later spent on escorts and luxury hotels.”

She explained how she once confused controlling behaviour for affection: “Like many others, I confused control for passion, and cruelty for love. I dropped charges I shouldn’t have. But love doesn’t hurt. Love respects. Love never makes you feel small, unsafe, or silenced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan also described how difficult it was to speak out. “I wasn’t sure I was going to share this — because no matter how raw or real your truth is, there’s always a risk of judgment. And lately, I’ve felt so low I wasn’t sure I could handle the backlash.” “But silence helps no one. And this needs to be said,” she wrote.

She revealed that she felt encouraged to open up again after her recent interview with dating expert Paul Brunson. “I felt so hopeful — like I was finally in a place to open up to love again after surviving two previous experiences of domestic abuse. I never imagined I’d find myself in that situation again.”

She then went on to call for wider awareness and systemic support for women, particularly in light of the estimated 1.7 million women in the UK who are expected to experience domestic abuse in 2025.

“In 2025, over 1.7 million women in the UK alone are estimated to have experienced domestic abuse. Women’s shelters are overwhelmed, underfunded, and turning people away due to lack of space and resources,” she wrote. “These are not just statistics — these are lives, futures, and families hanging in the balance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To charities working in the domestic violence sector, she offered her platform and support: “Whether it’s reposting your campaigns, attending your events, or speaking directly to survivors, I’m here and I want to help. I will use my platform to raise awareness and fight for change, however I can.”

She ended her post with a message to other women: “Trust your loved ones. If someone who cares about you sees red flags, please listen. Don’t brush it off. Abuse hides behind charm, behind promises, behind guilt. But real love will never ask you to lose yourself. You are not alone. And you are never to blame.”