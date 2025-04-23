Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Lingard, the grandfather of footballer Jesse Lingard, is awaiting sentence after a jury retired to consider verdicts on multiple charges of child sexual abuse.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 86-year-old, from Northway, Warrington, stands accused of sexually abusing a girl from the age of five. He denies 17 counts of indecent assault.

The allegations came to light in November 2022, shortly after a documentary aired in which Jesse spoke about his grandfather’s supportive role in his football career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the broadcast, the complainant reportedly messaged the former Manchester United and England midfielder, writing: “Shame on you Jesse Lingard. Loads of lies. Your grandad Kenneth Lingard molested and sexually abused me and you know he did.”

Jesse, who now plays for FC Seoul in South Korea, flew to the UK to testify in his grandfather’s defence at Liverpool Crown Court. Taking the stand on Tuesday, he told the court: “If I knew any of these allegations I’d have cut ties with him years ago.”

Jesse Lingard attending a welcome event for FC Seoul's new players prior to the South Korean K-League football match between FC Seoul and Incheon United FC on March 10, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Lingard has followed much of the trial via videolink from home due to ongoing health issues. He told the court the alleged assaults “never happened.”

Jurors began deliberations shortly before 1pm on Wednesday. Judge Katherine Pierpoint told them: “There is no pressure of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Jesse Lingard, is he married and what is his net worth?

​As of April 2025, Jesse's estimated net worth is approximately £26.8 million ($33 million), according to SalarySport. This figure reflects his earnings from football contracts, endorsements, and other ventures accumulated over his professional career.​

The 32-year-old's most lucrative period was during his tenure with Manchester United, where he reportedly earned around £75,000 per week between 2017 and 2021. In 2022, he signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest, making him the club's highest-paid player with a base salary of £115,000 per week, plus incentives.

In February 2024, Jesse joined South Korean club FC Seoul on a two-year contract. Reports indicate that he became the highest-paid player in the K League 1, earning a total of 1.82 billion won (approximately £1.1 million) for the 2024 season. ​Lingard continues to play for FC Seoul, with his contract set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Regarding his marital status, there is no public record indicating that Jesse Lingard is married. He has previously been in relationships, notably with American model Jena Frumes from 2017 to 2018. Lingard is also a father to a daughter named Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2024, Lingard posted on Instagram, stating, "Married to the game of life and she's beautiful ❤️." This appears to be a metaphorical expression of his dedication to football rather than an announcement of a legal marriage.​