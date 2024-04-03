Jesse Lingard has been slammed publicly by his manager for his recent performances.

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been slammed for his lack of workrate for the second time in just two months after making his surprise switch to the South Korean K League in January. Lingard, who was without a club entirely for six months between June and December - made the shock transfer to FC Seoul and signed a two-year contract in the process, which included an option for one further year. At the time of his arrival, the former FA Cup winner told local journalists that he wanted a ‘different challenge’ and ‘a new place to make memories in his career.’

However, since making the move to East Asia, he has struggled to find form and has been slammed for his effort on the pitch and his failure to track back and help his teammates. In a scathing attack on the 32-time England international, FC Seoul boss Kim Gi-dong cast doubt over the player’s future. He said: "I've been thinking a lot about removing Jesse Lingard. I don't think a player who doesn't run for a few minutes is a football player.”

“If he doesn't fight, and doesn't run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes? If you're going to play soccer in the name, shouldn't you just take the retired players?"

Lingard is yet to have much of an impact at the club following his move. He's made only three substitute appearances and is yet to manage a single goal or an assist, although he does have two yellow cards to his name already. FC Seoul currently sit in seventh place in the table after four games and have won just one match so far this season. The 31-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury which keeps him out of the team’s next game against Gimcheon Sangmu.