Angel Di Maria was on the scoresheet for Argentina just days after his family recieved death threats.

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain superstar Angel Di Maria’s family have been the subject of death threats in Argentina, according to reports. The 138-time Argentina international left his hometown of Rosario when he was just 19-years-old to pursue a career in Europe with Portuguese giants Benfica.

Over the last 17 years he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most talented and decorated wingers of his generation. He has lifted numerous titles in Portugal, Spain and France, as well as guiding his country to success in both the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup - crucially scoring goals in the final of both competitions.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old winger, who recently rejoined the Portuguese heavyweights Benfica last summer, is regarded as a national icon in his home country, but now finds his family under threat. That’s according to local Argentine outlet Mdzol.com, who claim that a note was thrown at one of the entrances to his family’s private neighbourhood in Miraflores, Argentina on Monday morning.

The piece of paper, which was reportedly thrown from a grey car at 2.30am local time, read: “Tell your son Angel not to return to Rosario again because otherwise we will screw him up by killing a family member.”

“Not even Pullaro (the governor of Santa Fe Province) is going to save you. We don’t throw away pieces of people. We throw lead and dead people.”

The note was taken by police who are now investigating the scene, although the group's motives for the threats remain unclear. Rosario is also the hometown of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who was also threatened with a similar letter last year after an unidentified gunman attacked a supermarket owned by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad