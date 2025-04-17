Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Channel 4 reality star who beat his ex-girlfriend and ‘broke her jaw’, as well as threatening to burn her, during a 'five-year campaign of abuse' has been jailed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Jack Woodman, from Bristol, attacked his now ex-girlfriend Crystal Taff, who is the mum of his children, three times during their relationship. He punched her, pulled out clumps of her hair and threatened to burn her with pair of straighteners.

The pawnshop owner, who shares two children with 29-year-old Taff, had denied GBH and two charges of ABH in February. At the time, Bristol Crown Court heard that Taff ended their relationship in 2022 following a series of alleged beatings, as reported by the MailOnline. But, the jury found him guilty and he’s been jailed for two and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her stepdad Dave Priddle, said: "This was the sentence the family needed for the pain and torment Woodman has put Crystal through. Woodman has now got what he always craved - to be famous. This is a victory not only for my step-daughter, but for all women who have to suffer domestic violence and control and coercive behaviour,” as reported by The Express.

He went on: "Woodman made Crystal's life a living nightmare until she finally snapped and ran away from him with their two children. All he was ever worried about was himself and his relentless pursuit of being famous. Woodman has no got what he always craved - to be famous. But fame has come at a massive price.

“The jury obvioulsy saw through the lies he was telling and didn't think he was a credible character. We just hopw Crystal can now put this abusive relationship behind and move on to the next chapter of her life. She has a wonderful new-born baby girl and a loving partner to focus on now."

Reality TV starJack Woodman, age 33, has been accused of abusing his now ex-girlfriend Crystal Taff during their relationship, and it's allegedly he broke her jaw and threatened to burn her. He is pictured on Channel 4 show Bodyshockers in 2016. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Woodman appeared on the hit reality show Bodyshockers, which ran for three series between 2014 and 2016, and was presented by acid attack survivor Katie Piper. The show showed people across the UK who regretted their plastic surgery or body art and wanted to reverse it or cover it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman was on the third season of the show in 2016 trying to have a giant tattoo on his back removed which was a portrait of himself in an X-rated position.

Taff, who gave birth last month to a baby girl with a new partner, previously gave evidence in court spoke of her own ordeal. She told the court about an incident which happened in June 2022, she said: “He was telling me I was boring to be with. It was a verbal argument but I do remember him pulling my hair which was something he often did.

“He reached across and just pulled out a clump of my hair and left me with a bald patch. I was really upset and started to cry when I looked in the mirror. He came in and started to get quite angry. He pushed me on the bed and threatened to burn me with my straighteners.

“He had me pinned down with his hands around my neck so I couldn't move. I was on the bed and he had the straighteners snapping next to my face. I was petrified but he didn't burn my face. This wasn't an uncommon thing over the five years and I was terrified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also discussed another incident in which she said he attacked her in his shop, Jack's Cash in Bedminster. She said after this attack she needed to go to A&E as she had a broken jaw.

She said: “One day I had agreed to cut my brother's hair but Jack wouldn't let me go until I had cleaned all the TVs in the pawnshop. He wasn't happy with the standard of my cleaning of the TVs and he said I was a lazy b****. He was facing me and punched me in the right side of the face which was agony.

“I said I think you've knocked my teeth out and he said 'If you don't shut up I'll make sure I knock the other teeth out. I was very panicky as it just didn't feel right. He made me stay in the shop and I sent a text to my stepmum apologising that I couldn't cut my brother's hair today. I didn't tell anybody what had happened.

“I was in pain and very anxious and very scared. I didn't know if anything was broken but I carried on working as normal at Jack's Cash. I went to A&E because I physically couldn't eat as it was too painful and so went to A&E but it was far too busy and [I] was told that it would be up to five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was conscious that Jack would come home that evening and so I went back to his house. I went back to A&E the following day and had x-rays taken which showed my jaw was broken. I was referred to a surgeon at Bristol Dental Hospital who said that I would need surgery to repair my jaw.”