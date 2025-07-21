An influencer who promoted a carnivore diet, and hadn’t eaten vegetables for three years, has died aged 66 of a genetic heart condition.

Alex Cannon, from Liverpool, died on Sunday, July 6, his family confirmed.

He had gained thousands of followers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, where he shared videos about his decision to eat a diet of meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish, some dairy products and water. He claimed that the diet had helped him lose weight and improved his mental wellbeing.

Fellow YouTuber and follower of the carnivore diet Kerry Mann broke the news of Alex’s death and said he died of a genetic heart defect and referenced a coroner's report they said was provided to them by the late star's family.

Kerry said: "According to the official coroner's report, Alex's death was related to a genetic heart condition. It was not linked to diet or lifestyle. The report indicated that his heart simply couldn't pump blood effectively due to a hereditary issue.

"This news may bring some peace of mind. His passing was not related to diet but something entirely out of his control."

Alex Cannon, an influencer who promoted a carnivore diet, has died aged 66. Photo by Youtube/Alex Cannon/Carnivore for Life. | Youtube/Alex Cannon/Carnivore for Life

In a statement on social media, his family, which included his wife Michelle, son Alex and daughter Sophie, said: "It breaks our hearts to share that our Mum’s soulmate and our wonderful Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Sunday 6th July.

"There are no words for the pain or the emptiness he’s left behind. He was the one we all looked to, and losing him so unexpectedly has shaken our world in ways we still can’t believe.

“Everyone who knew and loved him is welcome to come and join us in celebrating his life. There will never be another like him. We miss him more than words can say. Forever our Mum’s rock. Forever our Dad. Forever our hero."

Although Alex was an advocate of the carnivore diet, health experts have urged caution against adopting it as it excludes any fruit or vegetables. The NHS recommends that adults eat at least five portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day.

Diets high in fruit and vegetables are linked to a lower risk of diseases like heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. Whereas diets without fruit and veg can lead to a lack of essential nutrients, minerals and vitamins such as fibre.

Alex claimed, however, that following an all-meat diet helped him lower his blood pressure and that he was able to stop taking medication he had previously been on for this.

His YouTube channel, called Carnivore for Life, featured a disclaimer, however: "I'm not a doctor, nutritionist or dietitian, I'm a working class lad from Liverpool who found a way to reclaim my mental + physical health plus significant weight loss.”

The social media star’s first YouTube video he posted about his lifestyle choice showed him preparing what he called a "power bowl" made up of minced steak, bacon trimmings, salt and scrambled eggs. He called the video Proper Human Diet.

As his following grew, Alex used his platform to discuss the other health benefits he said he had gained. He hosted talks where he told attendees he no longer had acid reflux or bloating and had lost weight. He once wore size XL-size clothing but had dropped to a size medium, he claimed.

In another one of his videos he said: "I've eliminated my mental health issues, my weight-loss issues and my physical health issues, I just feel like superman."