A legendary bodybuilder who has been hospitalised with a bloodstream infection has spoken out about his “long and scary” health battle.

Ronnie Coleman was first admitted to hospital on Sunday June 29, and since then his family have been keeping his fans updated on his condition. But yesterday, Sunday July 13, Coleman spoke out for the first time himself about what happened to him.

Sharing a photo of himself and his wife, personal trainer Susan Williamson whom he has been married to since 2016, Ronnie reflected on the “long and scary” to weeks he has had. “It’s been a long and scary two weeks battling my complications from sepsis — one of the toughest fights of my life,” he wrote. “But I couldn’t have fought so hard without the love and support from all of my fans and especially my wife, Susan.”

He then added his thanks to his fans for their support. “Your prayers, your messages, and your belief in me gave me the strength when I needed it most. It’s thanks to you all that I’m as #RonnieStrong as I am today. Yeah Buddy… it Still Ain’t Nothing But A Peanut! This movement means everything to me — it’s about survival, strength, and showing the world what we can overcome together.”

Many fans commented with further supportive messages on the post. “Glad you’re feeling better, King,” one said. A second person penned: “Such great news!! you’re definitely a fighter!”

Ronnie is known for winning eight straight Mr Olympia titles, the highest honour in men's professional bodybuilding, throughout his career. Just two days prior to Coleman’s post, his family posted another update on his health which read: “Ronnie’s doctors have managed the source of his bloodstream infection and are now treating it directly - an encouraging step forward. He also recently underwent a successful, minimally invasive heart procedure to support his overall quality of life.” They added that because of these things, the focus is now changing from “critical care to recovery”.

Later in the statement, the star’s family also wrote that sepsis had nearly taken Ronnie’s life. They also announced that they have started an initiative called Ronnie Strong to raise awareness of the condition. Sepsis is life threatening but it can be hard to spot, according to the NHS.

Symptoms include acting confused, slurred speech or not making sense, blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it and also difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast.

Ronnie started his career as a bodybuilder in 1990. Alongside his MrOlympia titles, he also won 18 other FBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) professional titles. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2007 and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His bodybuilding career took a toll on his body, however, and he has had more than a dozen surgeries, including double hip replacements and multiple back surgeries. He uses a wheelchair or crutches because he can’t walk unassisted due to severe spinal injuries and subsequent surgeries.

In March. however, the star made a commitment to be walking again in 2027. In January, he shared a video on his YouTube channel about his road to recovery after undergoing his various surgeries and shared that he still worked out six times a week by lifting light weights.