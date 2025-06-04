A beauty influencer has been found dead at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool just weeks after she was allegedly threatened outside her gym.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luz María Barrera Agatón, 36, from Mexico, had been staying with family and friends at the Coco Resort & Villas Hotel in Motul, west of Cancun, when she died on Sunday morning. The bodybuilder had spent the evening with loved ones around the cenote-style pool before they all made their way to bed at around midnight, leaving her alone on the premises.

Concerned that a number of hours had passed without Ms Agatón's return, the party went searching and shockingly found her body in the pool. The influencer was quickly removed and paramedics tried to save her, but she was tragically already dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives on the case say they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Local reports say Ms Agatón's death came just two weeks after a threatening banner was hung outside her gym in Merida, Yucatán.

A beauty influencer has been found dead at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool just weeks after she was allegedly threatened outside her gym. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

She is said to have removed the sign herself and destroyed it without notifying the authorities. Ms Agatón had suffered similar threats in 2017 when she and her then-partner Chiri Roberto, a former state prosecutor, were seemingly targeted.

Her gym was also the scene of a tragic death in 2023 when a barbell fell on top of a young man, reportedly caused by a trainer's carelessness. Investigators are looking into whether these incidents could be connected to her death.

Ms Agatón owned her gym in Merida and sponsored the Bodybuilding Tournament in Motul. She was crowned Fitness Champion at the 2017 Mister Mexico bodybuilding contest, and was named queen of the Motul Carnival just last year.