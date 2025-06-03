A Taiwanese beauty influencer known for her make-up videos, some of which showed her consuming cosmetic products, has died at the age of 24.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guava Beauty rose to fame for her bizarre take on beauty content, with some videos featuring her eating items such as lipsticks, blush, and even cotton pads. In one video, she was seen consuming a jelly-textured blush product. While her real name has not been officially disclosed in most media reports, some sources refer to her as Guava Shuishui (Shui means "water" in English).

“If you dare recommend it, I dare to eat it,” she captioned the video. In the clip, she applied the blush to her cheeks and lips before scooping the jelly component into her mouth with a fork. “Let’s try it. It is crispy, kind of like agar jelly. Sorry, my friend, but it tastes terrible,” she said. Her final Instagram bio read: “Logging out from the world. Setting off on a new journey. All business collaborations are suspended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video triggered concern among some of her fans. One follower publicly criticised the behaviour: “Please stop this kind of behaviour. If you enjoy it, do it in private. But do not promote eating cosmetics. These are chemical products. They are not meant to be chewed, and spitting them out does not solve the potential problem. If someone is misled by your videos and something goes wrong, will you take responsibility?”

Following online speculation about the potential dangers of ingesting cosmetic products, her family later confirmed her death in a post: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on 24 May 2025.”

Guava Beauty, a Taiwanese beauty influencer known for her make-up videos, some of which showed her consuming cosmetic products, has died at the age of 24. | Instagram

They thanked her audience for their love and support, adding: “Maybe when we meet again, she will be unboxing angel-exclusive make-up for her celestial mukbang.”

No official cause of death was provided, with the family only saying she had been “battling with a sudden ailment.” However, online users have speculated about poisoning from cosmetic chemicals or a possible heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close friend, posting under the username chinglu_24, took over the influencer’s Instagram account to acknowledge her passing and urge followers to respect her privacy: “Hello everyone! I am the best friend of Water (Guava). I am temporarily responding to and managing the account. Thank you so much for your love and support of Water 🫶🏻 She will always be a big baby to us all! She really took the support everyone gave to heart.”

“Let’s wish our baby ba 樂 a happy new trip ✈ 🧚🏻 ️Finally, please don’t ask too much for details on other platforms or in private. Leave the last thought and respect for our favourite Water and her family ✨”

Heartbroken followers flooded the comments with messages of disbelief. One wrote: “Oh my god, this is so shocking 😢 I hope Guava can always stay happy and beautiful forever.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for doing my makeup during our trip to Korea last year. Your bright and friendly personality truly reflected the warmth of southern Taiwan. You kept recommending fun places to me, and we planned to meet again in Seoul or Taiwan. I don’t know if I can count myself as your friend, but it was truly a blessing to have met you 💖 May you continue doing what you love and eating delicious things in heaven 💖”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Is this real... I don’t want to believe it... I hope you're just as beautiful, cute, and joyful in heaven.” Another commented: “The most beautiful angel. RIP.” One added: “Wishing Guava eternal happiness. And wishing her family and dearest friends a peaceful life ahead.”