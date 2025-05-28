A fitness influencer has been rushed to A&E with a mystery illness after attending a routine check-up with her GP.

Alice Liveing, aged 32, who rose to fame with her Alice-with-the-abs persona, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 26) to share her health update with fans.

Alice said she had been taken to Accident and Emergency after a mystery health issue arose when she went to a routine appointment with herdoctor.

The star shared a photo from her hospital bed showing that she had a cannula in her arm. Over the top of the image, she wrote: “What a weird old day. Routine GP appointment turned a quick trip to A&E. The NHS is amazing and I'm always in awe of everyone who keeps it running.'

In a follow-up selfie posted to her Stories, she wrote: “Not the dramatic day I was expecting, but also makes you 10x more grateful for everything.”

Returning to her social media page after she had been discharged, Alice posted a photo of her a lunch alongside the caption: “Home and grateful for health.”

The next day, however, on Tuesday May 27, the influencer said her health “saga” was continuing as doctors were unsure what was wrong with her - but she assured fans it wasn't life-threatening.

She wrote: “The saga continues today because basically they're not quite sure what's going on,' she said. 'At some point I'll obviously talk about it all, but only when I've actually got a clue what the situation is.

“Anyway, it's not crazily dramatic or life-threatening so I'm fine. I'm just obviously worried and want some answers.”

The star’s Alice-with-the-abs persona was built around her having a muscular yet tiny frame - but she has since admitted she was far from healthy. She revealed that her weight dropped so low that her periods stopped.

She added that her dedication to so-called clean eating left her sleeping badly, with thinning hair and spot-prone skin.

It was when she was 25-years-old and was dating now-husband Paddy when she visited a fertility specialist to find out why her periods had stopped. She was shocked by what the doctor told her.

“She told me ‘you're not eating enough and doing too much exercise, your body is in a state of stress and if you carry on you won't be able to have children’. Alice previously told The Sunday Times. “Those words changed my life.”

Wanting to become a mum, Alice began following a programme to gain 10kg which saw her exercising less and eating more. As she changed her life, so too did her career. Her page is now full of images of woman at a healthy weight and words encouraging others to improve their strength and fuel their bodies accordingly.

She also wote a book, called Give Me Strength - which is also the name of her fitness app - in which she candidly spoke about her health journey.

Alice said: “I bear a lot of responsibility for perpetuating a potentially damaging narrative.” She added she didn't realise what she was doing was 'wrong' but added she can now 'own her mistakes'.

Looking back on her Alice-with-the-abs persona, the influencer admitted she would pretend about aspects of her life online. For example, sometimes she posted pictures of her enjoying pizza with her friends on Instagram even though she had ordered a salad.

“That's the bit I feel guiltiest about — I was lying, being disingenuous,” she said, adding that her previous Instagram life was “smoke and mirrors”.

The influencer said she believes her relationship with food was shaped back when she was a student. After a year of eating junk food and drinking, Alice claims one of her tutors told her she should be “conscious of her body” if she ever wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

The words led Alice to took a personal training course and began dieting - and she dropped from a dress size size 12 to a size 8 within months. At this time, she began her Instagram account to show her body transformation and quickly gained several thousands of followers.

Now, she is a personal trainer, broadcaster and podcaster, and shares positive body images. On an Instagram post from June 2024, she wrote: “Across my lifetime my body will expand and change in many ways I hope, and I need to be ok with knowing that regardless of this, I am a good person who deserves love from both myself and others.⁣”