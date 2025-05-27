An influencer and reality star 'feared she was going to die' when she was hospitalised after she was drugged and robbed at party.

Vanessa Mariposa, aged 32, claimed she was spiked with date rape drugs and also robbed at a party - which left her needing hospital treatment.

The former Sommerhaus der Stars - Summerhouse of the Stars - candidate took to her Instagram page on Monday (May 26) to tell her fans about the worrying incident which she says left her fearing for her life.

Alongside a video explaining what happened to her, she wrote: “I want to use my platform today to talk about something REALLY important. I want to share something serious with you, something that happened to me recently and that every woman needs to hear.”

In the video, the TV star told her over 800,000 followers that she and her friend were at a rooftop party in Mallorca, Spain, when things took a worrying turn.

The Austrian TV personality claimed her and her friend, whom she did not name, had been at the event for three hours and “drank a total of three glasses of wine” when they suddenly began feeling sick.

“Suddenly, we both felt really, really bad, and I immediately realised something was wrong with me,” she said. “Both of us started feeling extremely unwell, out of nowhere'.

According to Vanessa, the women did not leave their drinks unattended, but that a doctor at the hospital later told her she had date rape drugs in her system - so these must have been slipped into her glass.

The influencer added that she was sick several times and also left unable walk on her own. “I couldn’t walk properly, I threw up multiple times and I completely blacked out - I lost all memory of the night. That’s when I knew something was really wrong,” she said. “I really thought I was going to die.”

Vanessa claimed her Cartier bracelet was stolen along with her phone's SIM card. This made her worry that the perpetrator had “far worse intentions” as she would not have been able to call for safety without her mobile phone.

“What scares me most is, I simply firmly believe that these disturbed people who did this to us had completely different intentions for us. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have drugged us or taken steps to stop us from calling for help,” she said.

Luckily, she said her partner, Luca, and another friend were nearby and “sensed that something was wrong” so they brought Vanessa and her friend back home safely. The following day, the influencer went to hospital where doctors allegedly found traces of the date rape drug.

“The next day I went immediately to a doctor and also to the hospital to check my whole body and I’m still shocked about what happened,” she said. She concluded: “I’m sharing this because I want every woman out there to stay alert. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Never leave your drink unattended. Something far worse could have happened to us that night. Please take this seriously. I'm just grateful that we were so lucky in this nightmare that nothing worse happened to us physically.”

Drink spiking is a serious crime. The effects can be unpredictable but are likely to be more serious if someone who’s had their drink spiked has also consumed more alcohol, or other drugs. This is because of the combination of effects from the different drugs working at the same time, according to Drink Aware. Spiking someone’s drink carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence in the UK.