An Instagram influencer has been forced to confirm she is still alive and well after she became the victim of a death hoax.

On Sunday, May 25, an Instagram video first began circulating online that 32-year-old Haley Kalil, better known as Haley Baylee to her fans, had died.

The video shows a photo of Haley smiling which was was placed over a Google Earth video of a neighbourhood where she had supposedly passed away. A voiceover said, “Haley Baylee was found dead. The internet is in total [shambles].”

But, Haley was quick to put an end to the cruel rumour by posting her own stitch video with the original death post. In it, she includes her apparent death video, and the clip then cuts to a clip of her looking confused. “I mean, RIP I guess?” she said in the video, captioning the post, “wait wha-.”

In a follow-up Instagram video posted later the same day, Haley jokingl posted a tribute to herself. Alongside several clips of herself she wrote: “Forever in our hearts. Haleyybaylee. August 6, 1992 – May 25, 2025 I guess. Cause of Death: maybe foul play idk yet.”

She added, “A funeral service will be held this week whenever I have time because I think I’m still alive so bring gifts.” The death meme was set to Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s track “One Sweet Day.” She captioned the video: “This was news to me.”

Hayley rose to social media fame for sharing humorous videos on YouTube and TikTok. She previously told Us Weekly that she knew she could make a career out of being a social media influencer when she received a direct message from musician and actor Jared Leto.

“I think it was when Jared Leto’s team reached out to me after the Met Gala the year when he wore the cat outfit,” Kalil recalled, referring to the Thirty Seconds to Mars star dressing up as the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat at the May 2023 event. “I remember reading through my DMs and being like ‘this is from, wait, is this?’ I thought it was fake,” she said.

She added: “And then I saw the blue checkmark and I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, like, [my content] is reaching A-listers [and] people that I never thought I could ever meet.’ That’s when I knew ‘oh wow, this could actually be a career.’”

The pair subsequently posted some humorous videos together about the cat outfit.

But, just who is Haley? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Haley Baylee?

Haley Baylee, whose maiden name is Haley O'Brien, is a 32-year-old American social media influencer, model and former beauty pageant contestant. In 2018, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a contestant in the first ever Sports Illustrated Swim Search.

Infleuncer Haley Baylee, real namer Haley Kalil, has been the victim of a death hoax - but she's hit back with a self-written obit. Photo by Instagram/@haleyybaylee. | Instagram/@haleyybaylee

In 2015, she married former professional football player and NFL lineman Matthew Francis Kalil, aged 35, and became Haley Kalil. They divorced in 2022, however, after seven years of marriage. As one of the two winners of the competition, she officially appeared in the 2019 edition as a rookie.

As a teenager, Haley competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2010 and later competed in Miss Teen USA 2010. Then, she won the title of Miss Minnesota USA 2014, and placed in the top twenty in Miss USA 2014. After she retired from pageantry herself, she went on to judged the Miss USA 2021 competition.

She also attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in medical biology and psychology, and a minor in chemistry.

In 2022, the star was diagnosed with endometriosis, urethritis and ovarian cysts, and underwent surgery to remove both the tissue from endometriosis and the scar tissue from urethritis.

She currently has more than 7 million followers on Instagram, where her bio reads that she is “just a sarcastic gal in NY.” She also has 14 million followers on TikTok.