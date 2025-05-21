The suspected murderer of a beauty influencer who was shot dead during a livestream allegedly left a bouquet of red roses with a note outside the salon where she died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23-year-old TikTok star Valeria Marquez was killed when a man who was pretending to be delivery man entered her beauty salon in Mexico and shot her in the chest and head.

The social media influencer was fiming a TikTok livestream on Tuesday (May 13), in the beauty salon where she worked in the city of Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco, when she was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office, she had been filming at Blossom The Beauty Lounge when a man entered the establishment and fired three shots at her with a firearm.

On Thursday (May 15), three days after Valeria’s murder, a mysterious bouquet of red roses was left outside the salon, along with an apology note. The luxurious bouquet was left in a vase with a ribbon and black decorative paper. The accompanying note simply said: “Sorry."

Police considered the bouquet to be suspicious and thought it was left at the scene by the suspected killer. It was quickly removed and taken away for evidence testing.

Valeria Márquez was shot dead inside a beauty salon. | @v__marquez/Instagram

Valeria, who had nearly 200,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, had said earlier on the livestream that someone came to the salon when she was not there with an “expensive gift” to deliver to her. She appeared concerned, however, and said she was not planning to wait for the person to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short time later, the star was shot. Viewers who were watching the livestream at the time were left terrified by what they had just seen and heard, with many refusing to believe it was real at first. The original footage of her liverstream has since been removed from her page.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a motorbike with an accomplice. Paramedics rushed to the scene shortly after the shooting, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A manhunt is underway for the killer and an investigation is on-going.

The prosecutor's office said: "According to the initial investigation, she was in her establishment when a man entered and apparently shot her several times with a firearm, killing her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are treating the death of Valeria as a femicide. Officers believe the influencer was killed because of her gender but have yet to make any arrests.

On the same day that the roses and note were found outside the salon where Valeria worked, another young social media star was also reportedly shot dead by a man posing as a delivery driver. Maria Jose Estupinan Sanchez, who was better known as La Mona to her social media followers, was fatally shot outside her home in Cucuta, Colombia, on Thursday May 15.

The star was at home in the La Riviera neighbourhood when a man posing as a delivery man approached her with a fake present and shot her from close range, as reported by local media outlet Noticias Caracol. There is no suggestion that the two killings are linked.