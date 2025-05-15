A social media influencer was shot dead during a TikTok livestream in a beauty salon in Mexico.

Police are treating the death of Valeria Márquez, 23, as a femicide. Officers believe Ms Márquez was killed because of her gender but have yet to make any arrests.

Ms Márquez was shot in the chest and in the head in a beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico, on Tuesday and died instantly. The young woman appeared to have been speaking to a delivery man off camera during the livestream when she was struck.

Ms Márquez, who had nearly 200,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, had said earlier on the livestream that someone came to the salon when she was not there with an “expensive gift” to deliver to her. Ms Márquez, who appeared concerned, said she was not planning to wait for the person to come back.

Just a few hours after her shooting, a former congressman with the Mexican PRI party, Luis Armando Córdova Díaz, was also gunned dead in a café in the area. It is unclear if prosecutors in Jalisco - the wider region - are treating her death as a potential femicide but this type of murder is relatively common across Mexico.

The Jalisco region, part of central Mexico, is ranked sixth out of Mexico’s 32 states, including Mexico City, for homicides. Ms Márquez regularly shared videos in which she gave beauty and fashion advice.

One fan posted after learning of her passing: "This case really touched my heart... The wickedness that exists in the hearts of people, envy, lack of self identity among other things, is unbelievable." Another posted: "This is awful. Her videos on social media were very inspiring."