For influencers, it’s very important to get picture perfect shots - but unfortunately some social media stars put their lives on the line while trying to get that.
For some, the decision can prove fatal as they make risky choices or perform dangerous acts as they try to get the photo or clip they want. For others, they can end up with life-changing injuries.
Take a look through our gallery to remember the faces of the stars who have put their social media careers before their health and even their lives.
1. Daiane Vasconcelos
Influencer and mum Daiane Vasconcelos, aged 31, was left in a coma for months after she fell from her bicycle in December 2024 while trying to take a selfie and suffered a traumatic brain injury and cardiac arrest. In May 2025, she is still unconscious, requires 24 hour care and is being fed via a tube and breathing with the help of a trachiostomy. Photo by Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_. | Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_ Photo: Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_
2. Amanda dos Santos Barbosa
Influencer Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, aged 24, died after falling out of moving car while trying to take selfies in November 2024. Barbosa was travelling with her three friends at the time of the incident, and they were on their way home from a night out in the city of João Pessoa, northern Brazil. She was taking videos to post on her social media when she was killed. She was hit by another car when she fell out of the vehicle she was travelling in. Photo by X. | X Photo: X
3. Aanvi Kamdar
Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar died aged 26 after falling down a gorge while recording a social media video in July 2024. Kamdar was on a trip with seven friends when fell into the gorge in India. Police officers said she is believed to have been shooting a reel for her Instagram account when she slipped. Photo by Instagram/@theglocaljournal. | Instagram/@theglocaljournal Photo: Instagram/@theglocaljournal
4. Moe Sa Nay
Moe Sa Nay fell to her death while taking selfies at the top of a waterfall in Myanmar in summer 2024. The 14-year-old was reportedly posing for photos alongside a friend at the top of Sinywa Waterfall when she slipped and fell. Photo by Facebook. | Facebook