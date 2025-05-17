2 . Amanda dos Santos Barbosa

Influencer Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, aged 24, died after falling out of moving car while trying to take selfies in November 2024. Barbosa was travelling with her three friends at the time of the incident, and they were on their way home from a night out in the city of João Pessoa, northern Brazil. She was taking videos to post on her social media when she was killed. She was hit by another car when she fell out of the vehicle she was travelling in. Photo by X. | X Photo: X