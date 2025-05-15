A bodybuilder has been diagnosed with the deadliest form of skin cancer after noticing an “ugly” sign on her face which made her self-conscious.

Kristina Angeli, who has been competing for over a decade, posted a video to Instagram to raise awareness among her fans about the subtle sign that led to her needing “life changing surgery”.

The mum-of-one said that it was two years ago, when she was preparing for a competition in the Bahamas, that she became aware of a mole whcih was close to ear, and it made her self-conscious but she did not imagine it could be a sign of something seriously wrong with her health.

The social media star, from Canberra, Australia, said she decided to get the “ugly” growth removed a few months after the competition for “vanity reasons”. But, when she sought medical help she was told by doctors that the mole was actually cancerous.

In the caption to the video, which showed her working out before she received her diagnosis, but with the mole clealy visible, she wrote: “She doesn't know it yet but that mole above her ear is cancer.”

She went on that she was first told having the mole removed was dangerous because of it’s position on her face, but things only got worse. “When removing it, the doctor told me that it was risky as it was next to a major nerve. could lose all sensation to the left side of my face. That was only the beginning,” she said.

Bodybuilder Kristina Angeli has discussed the 'ugly' sign which led to her being diagnosed with the deadliest form of skin cancer. Photo by Instagram/@misskristina_wellnesspro. | Instagram/@misskristina_wellnesspro

A few months later, it was discovered that the mole was actually melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Angeli, who got engaged to her fellow bodybuilder beau of five years,Jesse Sheppard, in December, was then diagnosed with a stage two form of the disease meaning there was no evidence it had spread outside of the skin to other tissue. She subsequently underwent surgery to remove the melanoma - but in a follow-up video she said it “didn't go exactly as planned”.

Surgeons were forced to make a wide excision to remove the cancer as well as a removing lymph node from under her neck. According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK), doctors usually recommend patients with the disease have a lymph node removed to test for cancer as a precaution. Angeli then was left with large portion of skin removed, so doctors had to take a skin graft harvested from her left hip to cover that up.

Reflecting on her health ordeal the mum-of-one, whose baby son Koen Sheppard was born in June, said: “This whole journey has been scary. But I've learnt and been reminded of so much.”

The fitness fanatic now uses her social media platform to urge others to get their skin checked before it's too late. In her most recent post about her health, she said: “I'm going for a skin check tomorrow. They always make me nervous. But it will mark two years cancer free. Get your skin checked.”

Most melanomas present as moles that have uneven edges and look different from normal moles. Melanomas are also typically being around the size of a pea, or larger than six millimetres in diameter.

The Skin Cancer Foundation also warns people to look out for what it calls “ugly ducklings” - unsightly moles that very clearly stick out, Around 85 in 100 people with stage 2 melanoma skin cancer will survive their cancer for five years or more after diagnosis.

It only takes being sunburnt five times in your life to increase the risk of skin cancer, whcih kills more than 2,000 people in the UK every year. Sun beds and sun exposure have been linked to a higher risk of developing melanoma, as stated by CRUK.

A total of 90 per cent of skin cancer cases in the UK are a direct result of sunburn and using sunbeds, according to the charity, but those with a family history of the disease are at greater risk.

A common misconception is that melanoma only affects the skin on the face body, and limbs. It can also develop on the palms, soles of the feet and even under the nails, as well as other areas vulnerable to sun damage such as the scalp.

To decrease the risk of developing skin cancer, the NHS advises applying sunscreen regularly, covering up as much as possible when outside and keeping babies and children out of the sun. The NHS also advise people who are worried about a new mole or a mole that has changed shape or colour to contact their GP.