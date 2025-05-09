Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glorious addition to any garden, the RHS has named a flower after the Princess of Wales - here’s where you can preorder Catherine’s Rose now…

The Princess of Wales has had a rose named after her and unsurprisingly it’s a real beauty. Catherine’s Rose was created to highlight the healing power of nature with proceeds going to charity.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) bestowed the name to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people’s mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Funds from the sale of Catherine’s Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate, who revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in March last year, underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy and announced in September that she had completed her treatment. She made a surprise visit in January to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated and revealed she was in remission.

Catherine's Rose, grown by Harkness Roses and named by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) for the Princess of Wales, to highlight the healing power of nature | Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The floribunda rose, bred by Harkness Roses, has coral-pink blooms with a scent of Turkish Delight and mango. Floribunda roses are known for their profuse blooms and large clusters of flowers - the name comes from Latin meaning "many flowering".

Whether you have a sprawling garden or a small patio to fill, you’re in luck as the RHS said Catherine’s Rose will thrive in a mixed border, as a hedge, in a large container or in a rose bed, and the flowers and strong perfume will attract pollinators.

Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said: “As well as supporting the incredible work of The Royal Marsden, Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal. We know how important this message is as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness.

“Crucially too, Harkness Roses has done a wonderful job breeding this spectacular rose that is going to bring so much joy to all our nation’s gardeners and keep our precious pollinators buzzing too. It’s a really special rose.”

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden’s mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience. Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care.”

The roses will be available to preorder on roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk from Friday (May 9), with a bare root rose costing £29.99 and a potted plant priced at £34.99. There will be 15,000 Catherine’s Rose available in 2025 and for every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.