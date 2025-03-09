Cottage gardens to cashmere kitchens: Five home trends for a spring refresh

Spring is here and if you’re looking to give your home and garden a refresh, these are the top trends you need to be aware of.

If the weather this weekend is anything to go by, spring has finally arrived and with it, renewed vigour to bring your home into shape. For some, a spring clean will be enough while others will be looking to give indoors and outdoors a revamp.

If you’re looking to change up your interiors or your garden now the weather is warming up and the days are getting longer then you might be interested to know what others are doing to give their homes a seasonal makeover.

ONline, there are more than 50,000 videos dedicated to #springdecor - evidence that refreshing the home for the upcoming season is on many people’s minds. Home improvement specialists Eurocell, analysed emerging home and garden trends on Pinterest and compared them against Google Keyword Planner to see what will take centre stage across UK homes this spring.

Pergolas have seen an average of 110,000 searches per month, making it the leading trend for spring. A pergola, whether big or small, is the perfect addition to your garden decking or patio, creating an oasis in your space and offering some protection from the unpredictability of British weather.

Garden stepping stones and cottage gardens are also in the top three trends for those wanting to create a vintage-style garden. Sustainability and eco-conscious gardening continue to be at the forefront of garden habits, with up to 67% of Brits aiming to create spaces that contribute to a healthier ecosystem.

Cottagecore continues to dominate both inside the home and out and the rising popularity of stepping stones plays into that theme perfectly.

Inside the home, the luxurious trend of 'cashmere kitchen' is seeing a steady increase in monthly searches, reaching nearly 3,000. Taking inspiration from the 'quiet luxury' and 'minimaluxe' trends that promote serene atmospheres and effortlessly chic aesthetics, the two-tone style combines warm neutral colours to create an aesthetically pleasing kitchen that works for both small and large spaces.

Take a look below for the top spring trends right now, along with the average monthly searches.

Pergolas - 110,000

Garden stepping stones - 5,400

Cottage garden - 5,400

Raised flower beds - 4,400

Cashmere kitchen - 2,900

Marketing director at Eurocell home improvement specialists, Beth Boulton, said: “We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how people view their homes. Sustainability is at the forefront, and curating a space that is more wild and free than perfectly manicured gardens is rising.

“We’ve noticed that consumers are typically saving up for a little bit longer to bring more premium products into their homes and minimise potential costs down the line. Spring is the perfect time for a refresh, and these trends promote a vibrant and energising refresh.”