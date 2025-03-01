Garden jobs: Spring is in the air - here's what you should be doing in March

It’s beginning to feel a lot like spring is in the air - here are the garden jobs you should be tackling in March as temperatures start to climb.

Gardeners are gearing up to get to work as the spring season approaches - a key time in the horticultural calendar. Longer days and rising temperatures mean only one thing to green-fingered growers - their garden is coming back to life.

As a result, over the past week, searches for ‘Gardening Tips’ online are up 205%, as planters unlock the potting shed and prep their seeds for the new season.

According to new research by decking and fencing firm, Cladco, 27 million people in the UK (42% of the population) partake in gardening activities at home during their leisure time. However, 7% of UK adults admitted to failing to keep their garden plants alive.

In a bid to boost gardening growth, experts at Yell have compiled a list of tips on how best to prepare your garden for spring to ensure a successful growing season this year. They say following these expert-approved tips will see your garden flourish throughout the spring and summer...

Pre-Spring Gardening tips

When you’re pre-spring cleaning and preparing your garden for the new season, your main focuses should be:

Clear moss from your lawn

After a wet and rainy winter, you might experience a moss problem on your lawn. In March, searches for “how to remove moss from lawns” spike by 49% as avid gardeners start preparing their gardens for spring. There are several types of moss that grow in lawns. These are usually coarse, loose, green or yellowish-green tufts between the grass, but can form densely matted tufts.

Moss can be removed by raking or using a powered scarifier, or by applying a non-chemical, bacteria-based moss remover. To avoid moss growing in the future, make sure the growing environment is suitable - avoiding shade where you can, water-logged conditions and dead patches.

Prepare summer-blooming flowers in spring

During March and April, searches for “what bulbs should I plant” peak by 59% - as the seasons change, so should the bulbs you plant. Although you may find summer flowers in full bloom at garden centres by the time summer hits, this is the most expensive way to buy them. Growing them in the spring will cost you a fraction of the price, whilst still benefitting from a beautiful oasis in full bloom by the summertime.

Choose summer blooming bulbs: Dahlias, Begonias Gladioli, Lilies, Peonies, Polianthes. Soak them in a bucket or tray of water. Doing this will wake them up and give them a good start when planted. Plant your bulbs in the garden In late May.

Pruning

March is the second-highest month for searches for “how to prune flowers”, seeing 44,000 searches on average over the 30 days. Pruning dead and spent flowers, foliage, and stems encourages healthier, fuller plants and more flowers. It also helps remove any dead or diseased flowers to prevent spreading. Pinch or cut off dead and spent flowers and foliage. This will force the production of new stems, leaves, and flowers.

When the plant has multiple buds growing along the stems, cut just below-spent flowers to create the blooms further down the stems. Plants to prune in the spring include roses, wisteria, winter jasmine and buddleia.

Cut grass at the right time

In March, searches for “when to cut grass after winter” spike to their highest as Brits debate when really is the best time to give grass its first chop after a long and cold winter. Cutting your grass after winter can be a great way to revive your garden and give it a good tidy up before the summer.

Perform the first grass cut of the year around mid-late March. Mow the lawn at least once every week throughout the spring and summer. Try to keep grass the same height throughout the spring - ideal is 2.5cm to 4cm.

Choosing the right plant containers

For those with smaller gardens or patios, container growing is a more viable choice. Search demand for “plant containers” spike by 71% between February - March and are a popular choice amongst beginner gardeners. Bulbs are great for growing in containers because they can be replanted each year to create new blooms.

Use good quality peat-free potting compost for temporary displays. Ensure your containers are the correct size for your bulbs and their roots. Note that plants in containers need watering more regularly than those in the ground.

Hang bird boxes

Birds are wonderful visitors to have in your garden. And whilst they are relaxing to watch, they hold an array of benefits to your garden environment. They can help rid your lawn of weeds, are brilliant at eating unwanted pests and can also help with flower pollination. “How to hang a bird box” is searched an average of 1,000 times a month when it comes to springtime.

Remember, do not place your bird box in a south-facing position and make sure you position it 1 to 5 metres from the ground. You will also want to check you select the right size box for the types of birds you want to attract.