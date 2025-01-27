Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With climate change in full force, there’s never been a better time to seek gardening advice from the experts - the good news is, there are loads of green-fingered influencers to be found on social media.

The garden and home industries have taken social media by storm in the last couple of years, with 2023 seeing a record increase in gardening content. Urban gardening alone has seen 2.12 million Instagram posts and 52.8 million views on TikTok, doubling 2022’s total.

Those helping to drive these trends are the new wave of gardening personalities, with UK gardeners turning away from traditional forms of media and finding a world of green-fingered influencers, but with thousands out there, who should you be following?

Following news that 2024 was the hottest on record, the UK has been battered by storms with few regions escaping flash flooding. BBC Gardeners’ World presenter, green-fingered guru Monty Don, is himself a victim of the downpours, sharing Instagram posts showing the level of floodwater he has been battling this month.

With such changeable conditions thanks to the effects of climate change - from wet winters to summer drought - it’s more important that ever to seek accurate advice from growing experts. The good news is, social media is full of brilliant gardeners who really know their onions.

With help from the gardening experts behind Hayter, who manufacture battery lawnmowers, we’ve found some of the best UK gardening influencers you should be following in 2025. See below for our list of garden experts we think are worth a follow.

Five UK gardening influencers: Advice on everything from landscaping to money-saving | Influencer's own

Joe’s Garden (1.6m TikTok followers)

Joe’s Garden has a staggering 1.6 million TikTok followers thanks to his accessible takes on gardening - specifically when it comes to growing your own fruit and vegetables. Sustainability is the cornerstone of gardening, and nothing is more rewarding than eating your hard work.

His most popular video is a compilation of his harvesting routine, showing all the vegetables he picks from his garden for an organic feast. With 14.6 million views, it’s safe to say he’s inspired more than a few to join in with the homegrown revolution.

Mark MarshalllSH (991.3k TikTok followers)

Mark Marshall, the landscaping and mowing-extraordinaire, takes viewers along for the ride with his phenomenal garden transformations. Charming and charismatic as they come, Mark keeps his videos informative and entertaining.

Longer than the average TikTok, these videos are perfect for those who want to get lost in a start-to-finish job transformation without flicking between 20-odd videos to reach the finish line.

Hayter’s product manager, Gemma Vincent, had this to say about Lawn Stripes and Hedges: “What I love about Mark’s videos is that he doesn’t just show off his dream garden or a home project that he’s been working on for years – Mark shows how any garden can be spruced up to become a little slice of heaven. He also doesn’t forget to stress the importance of using machines that produce a low carbon footprint. I couldn’t recommend him enough!”

Alexander’s Gardening (175k Instagram followers)

Alexander’s Gardening is from a South London and Surrey-based gardener who documents everything gardening - from topiary to thick-cut lawn stripes. His gardening services have gained mass appeal thanks to his expertise in mowing lawns. He’s mastered the art of the defined lawn stripe, a British tradition as old as gardening itself. If your Instagram needs a little lawn or topiary inspiration, Alexander is your man.

Anya The Gardening Fairy (662k Instagram followers)

A “money-saving gardener” herself, Anya is a gardening influencer who has recently branched out into the world of publishing – specialising in fun and accessible gardening hacks perfect for those on a budget.

Anya The Gardening Fairy’s content is all about sustainability, which is always a good thing. Gemma has been following Anya on Instagram for a while and had this to say about her content: “Upcycling is perfect for the garden – there’s so much you can do with a little imagination.

“Granted, it can be hard to know where to start. Anya makes this roadblock so easy to get around! A favourite of mine is her video on reusing old containers to sow sweet peas; it’s sustainable, tasty and a fun activity to try with the kids.

Botany Geek (590k Instagram followers)

James Wong, or Botany Geek as he’s known on Instagram, is a trained botanist at Kew Gardens. His page is simply breathtaking, littered with aesthetically considered shots of rare plants, self-contained terrarium biomes and areas of natural beauty.

James lends a scientific lens to his content which is often absent from other gardening accounts, with videos on ‘how the colour green alters your brain chemistry’ and ‘the importance of green spaces in the UK’ regarding public health. Informative, fun and beautiful – Botany Geek is a fantastic page for lovers of everything green.

There we have it! Your feed should now be looking like the most vibrant shade of green. We hope you find the influencer for you, but one thing’s for sure, you can’t go wrong with this lot.