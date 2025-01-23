The garden calendar: 12 ways to get out in your garden every month of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While it’s not always easy to find reasons to venture out into your garden - it is good for your health to spend time outdoors. So here are 12 excuses to use your outdoor space every month of the year...

A Harvard study also found that time spent in green space has been linked to better-quality sleep, improved blood pressure and reduced risk of chronic illness - what better excuse to spend more time in the garden.

Giving your outdoor area a little TLC means you have access to your own private slice of nature and all its health benefits. Of course, finding the time to step outside can often prove a barrier, along with imperfect weather conditions.

With that in mind, we’ve spoken to home and garden experts, Nth Degree, who have put together this handy garden calendar – giving you an excuse to get outside in the garden every month of the year.

a bee on a Salvia Mystic Spires Sky Blue plant | Mandy Jayne Tout/Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)/PA Wire

What to do in the garden every month of the year

January: “The company of your friends will get you through the colder months. Set up a fire pit area with seating for a winter gathering with hot chocolate and marshmallows. Taking the time to install some outdoor lighting will help create a cosy ambience, even when the weather is cold.”

February: “Now’s the perfect time to get cracking with the first bit of garden care of the year. Plant winter-blooming flowers like hellebores, snowdrops, winter jasmine and hardy cyclamen – as well as sprucing up the outdoor furniture ahead of hosting season.”

March: “Get those flower beds ready for spring bloomers by weeding and mulching them. This will prevent the return of any pesky weeds and improve the soil’s health ahead of spring. This is especially important as the days start to draw out at this time of year, meaning weeds will grow faster in the increased sunlight.”

April: “Summer is just around the corner but Easter is the ultimate excuse to spend some time outside with the little ones. Adding container plants to your garden around this time will give you the chance to add a portable pop of colour – and new places to hide easter eggs.”

May: “The days are getting hotter - almost time for hosting this summer’s garden parties. You’ll be glad you put up those outdoor lights back in January. Time to prep the grill for the summer’s first BBQ – why not invite some friends round for a barbecue pot luck dinner?”

June: “Celebrate the height of summer with a summer solstice-themed garden party! Use a sun-inspired decor scheme with plenty of gold, red and yellow – you can even create sunflower garlands. Fresh fruit should be on the menu and you can make your own cocktails and mocktails.”

July: “Make the most of the peak summer months with an outdoor movie night. Cast a projector onto a white sheet or wall, relax in luxury on an outdoor sofa or on a picnic rug. Heat up some popcorn and unwind under the stars.”

August: “The nights are still warm and kids will soon be back to school. Celebrate the end of the summer holidays with an al fresco dinner party in the balmy August heat.”

September: “Add an extra pop of seasonal colour by planting some autumn bloomers like chrysanthemums. You’ll also want to start prepping your lawn for the colder months. Reseed any patchy areas and aerate the turf to prevent winter wear and tear.”

October: “Freshen up the summer flowers with hardy blooms or potted evergreens that will keep your garden feeling welcoming all year round. Get outdoors and into the Halloween spirit with spooky lanterns and pumpkin carving.”

November: “What better excuse than bonfire night to get out in the garden and watch the fireworks? Dust off your fire pit, grab some warm blankets for guests and don’t forget the sparklers – just make sure to teach the kids about fire safety beforehand.”

December: “Save yourself from the Winter Wonderland crowds and do your own at home instead. Wrap up warm, heat up some mulled wine – or berry juice for the kids – and get yourself into the festive spirit by setting up Christmas-themed games around the garden.”