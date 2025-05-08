Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Royal Horticultural Society Malvern Spring Festival opens its gates to visitors today, we look at all the major RHS events happening this year.

Flower power is back - as a new season of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) gardening gatherings gets started today (May 8). Green-fingered visitors have a series of shows to choose from to find the best of everything from roses to red currants, geraniums to garlic.

The RHS season runs from May to July, with four main events taking place in each corner of England, each with a slightly different focus for fork-bearers seeking a feast of floral finery. You don’t have to be a member to attend RHS events - even the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show - but it will cut your admission costs.

If you do attend, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the odd celebrity - from the world of gardening and beyond - because everyone loves a bonny bloom. Here are the highlights of the RHS season in 2025:

RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

RHS Malvern Spring Festival

When: May 8-11

May 8-11 Where: Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcester, WR13 6NW

Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcester, WR13 6NW How much: Public Tickets from £26.85, RHS member Tickets from £19.85

What to expect: The first big show on the RHS calendar is the Malvern Spring Festival, which takes place over four days in the Worcestershire countryside - in the shadows of the famous Malvern Hills. With a theme for 2025 of Plants and People, the event features an array of attractions, from show gardens to blooms, competitions to conversations with some of the UK's finest gardeners.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

When: May 20-24

May 20-24 Where: London Gate, Royal Hospital Road, Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, SW3 4SR

London Gate, Royal Hospital Road, Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, SW3 4SR How much: Public Tickets from £95.85, RHS member Tickets from £85.85

What to expect: The largest and best-known show in the RHS calendar is the famous Chelsea Flower Show. It attracts thousands of visitors from around the world, and is the subject of daily TV shows on the BBC. The theme for 2025 of Your Space, Your Story, Chelsea is celebrating the individuality of gardeners and how gardens can bring their greatest loves to life.

The theme will be interpreted across dozens of garden designs, from charity gardens and those laid out with specific people in mind, to every-day designs and practical possibilities. Chelsea also features a stellar line-up of speakers, as well as a huge shopping village offering everything for the modern gardener.

RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

When: July 1-6

July 1-6 Where: Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey, KT8 9AU

Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey, KT8 9AU How much: Public Tickets from £30.85, RHS member Tickets from £25.85

What to expect: The RHS Hampton Court show is - despite the reputation of London neighbour, Chelsea - the largest in the world. Featuring show gardens, floral marquees and pavilions, alongside talks and demonstrations, the show is set up on the north and south sides of the Long Water in Hampton Court Park.

As well as being larger than Chelsea, Hampton Court tends to focus more on environmental issues, growing your own food, vegetables and cookery - but all are catered for. The theme for 2025 is Gardens of Wonder, so expect designs full of whimsy and delight, in a regal setting.

RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse

When: July 16-20

July 16-20 Where: Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, South Yorkshire, S62 7TQ

Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, South Yorkshire, S62 7TQ How much: Public Tickets from £33.85, RHS member Tickets from £26.85

What to expect: The spectacular stately home of Wentworth Woodhouse will provide a fitting background for a brand-new RHS show for 2025. With the usual line-up of eye-catching show gardens and shopping on offer, the RHS bills the new event as “a day out for all the family”, featuring unique gardens, talks and tips, children’s activities, floral installations, markets, stalls and lots of tasty food and drink. The theme for the first show is Make a Statement - so expect some dazzling displays and gregarious gardening.