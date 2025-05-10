Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A country music star who was discovered singing in a jail cell - Johnny Rodriguez - has died at 73.

Country music pioneer Johnny Rodriguez - who landed his big break after singing in a jail cell - has passed away at the age of 73. The Texas-born singer accumulated six number one hits - and 20 top 10 singles - in the 1970s and helped shape modern country music.

Alter boy and football team captain in his youth, Rodriguez's life almost went completely off the rails when, at 16, he lost his father to cancer and a year later, his brother in a car crash. He ended up in trouble with the law and at 18, during a stint behind bars, was overheard singing in his cell by Texas ranger Joaquin Jackson, who told his friend - music promoter "Happy" Shahan - he had found a potential star.

Rodriguez was booked to sing at the Almo Village tourist attraction, where John Wayne movie The Almo was filmed and in 1971, he was spotted by Tom T Hall and Bobby Bare when they were passing through. On their advice, Rodriguez made the move to country music hotspot Nashville, aged 21, with his guitar and $14.

Less than a year later, he signed a record deal with Mercury and soon landed his first top-10 hit with Pass Me By (If You’re Only Passing Through). His best-known hits include Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico, That's The Way Love Goes and You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me).

Rodriguez regularly used Spanish lyrics and sounds in his music, bringing country to Hispanic audiences for the first time.

In 1973, he was nominated for the CMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year. After a few years of immense success, Rodriguez in 1979 signed to Epic Records to work with renowned producer Billy Sherrill. Two more top-10s followed in 1983, with Foolin’ and How Could I Love Her So Much.

However, in 1998, he shot and killed a man he had mistaken for a burglar. Eventually acquitted on all charges, Rodriguez went on to perform for presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush Sr and George W Bush, and was exonerated in the public eye, touring late into his life and recording into his 70s.

After going into hospice care earlier this week, Rodriguez died on May 9. His daughter, Aubry, is following in her father's footsteps, and released her debut single Pass Me By - a tribute to him - earlier this year.